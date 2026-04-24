‘Scared’ Alia Bhatt stood in a corner as airport staff mobbed her, recalls bodyguard: ‘They had hand on her shoulder’

During an exclusive interview with SCREEN, Bodyguard Jishan recalled how actor Alia Bhatt was mobbed by the airport staff once. 

Written by: Navya Kharbanda
3 min readNew DelhiApr 24, 2026 01:13 PM IST
Bodyguard Jishan recalled how actor Alia Bhatt was mobbed by the airport staff onceBodyguard Jishan recalled how actor Alia Bhatt was mobbed by the airport staff once
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Celebrities often get mobbed by fans in public areas, causing chaotic situations. At times, certain fans even cross the line by invading the privacy of actors. One such incident took place with actor Alia Bhatt, which left her ‘scared’ and ‘uncomfortable’. During an exclusive interview with SCREEN, bodyguard Jishan, who handles the security of actor Sidharth Malhotra, recalled travelling with the Alia to a foreign location. He opened up about how she was mobbed by the airport staff and custom officers, who kept their hand on her shoulder to click selfies.

Revisiting the moment from the year 2014, Jishan shared, “I used to work with Alia as well. When she was shooting for Student Of The Year, I worked with her for 3-4 years around that time. She has another level of trust with her staff. We were once travelling with her to a location abroad, with the entire team. So, I saw that Alia cleared her immigration and stepped out to stand in a corner.”

When they saw that the Jigra actor was alone, the officers and staff approached her to click photos together. “The custom officers and airport team saw that Alia Bhatt is alone, no staff, bodyguard or manager, because we were still in the queue. Within a minute, they surrounded her with excitement saying, ‘Ma’am, ek photo chahiye, ek photo bas (We want a picture with you)’.”

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt on why she’s ‘betting’ on YRF’s Alpha after Jigra’s box office slump: ‘It hasn’t worked historically’ 

The bodyguard continued, “They all clung on to her together. Vo bechaari ekdum haath aur per close karke khadi hai, dari hui (Poor thing stood there, all scared and uncomfortable). Once, my immigration got cleared. I ran to her, and asked the officers to step aside.”

He instantly rebuked them for making the actor feel uncomfortable. “All of them were educated people, but usko daba ke khade the, gale mein aur kandhe par haath rakhne ki koshish karahe the (they were trying to click pictures with hands on her shoulder). When I steered them away, rebuked them, by saying that if a girl is standing alone, at least maintain some distance. She is a heroine on screen, but she is also a girl. Then, I escorted Alia properly,” he said.

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in YRF’s Alpha. The film is set to hit the theatres on July 10, 2026. She will also feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, alongside Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor.

Navya Kharbanda
Navya Kharbanda

Navya Kharbanda is an Entertainment Journalist and Cinematic Commentator at The Indian Express, where she specializes in bridging the gap between classic Bollywood heritage and contemporary Gen-Z perspectives. Her work is characterized by a blend of nostalgia-driven analysis and on-the-ground reporting from major film festivals and industry events. Experience & Professional Background Navya is a prominent voice on The Indian Express entertainment desk, known for her ability to secure candid interviews with both legendary veterans and rising stars. Her career highlights include: The Indian Express: Covers a wide range of topics from high-stakes box office analysis to in-depth celebrity profiles. She is a regular at major events like the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). SCREEN Interviews: Navya has conducted a series of "exclusive conversations" for SCREEN, featuring industry stalwarts like Anupam Kher, Vishal Bhardwaj, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, and Suhasini Maniratnam. Archival Reporting: She is noted for her sensitive handling of archival interviews and retrospectives, recently covering the legacy of late superstar Dharmendra and the career reflections of the late Satish Shah. Expertise & Focus Areas Navya’s beat is uniquely defined by her "Gen-Z Revisit" series, where she re-evaluates cult classics through a modern lens. Her core areas of expertise include: Cinematic Retrospectives: Analyzing 80s and 90s landmarks like Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, and Mohabbatein to explore how themes of romance and rebellion resonate with today’s youth. Industry Insights: Tracking the career resurgences of actors (e.g., Akshaye Khanna) and the evolving dynamics of film production and distribution in the OTT era. On-Set Dynamics: Reporting on behind-the-scenes stories from major productions, ranging from the technical challenges of Mirzapur: The Film to the work ethics of superstars like Shah Rukh Khan. South Indian Cinema: Expanding her coverage to include the impact of regional icons and the rise of pan-Indian fantasy epics like Magadheera. Authoritativeness & Trust Navya Kharbanda has established her authority by consistently providing "Journalism of Courage" in the entertainment sphere. Whether she is interrogating the sexism in patriarchal classics or reporting on the fair-pay debates at international film festivals, her work prioritizes factual accuracy and critical objectivity. Her ability to synthesize deep industry history with modern audience trends makes her a trusted source for readers seeking both entertainment news and thoughtful cultural commentary. ... Read More

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