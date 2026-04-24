‘Scared’ Alia Bhatt stood in a corner as airport staff mobbed her, recalls bodyguard: ‘They had hand on her shoulder’

Celebrities often get mobbed by fans in public areas, causing chaotic situations. At times, certain fans even cross the line by invading the privacy of actors. One such incident took place with actor Alia Bhatt, which left her ‘scared’ and ‘uncomfortable’. During an exclusive interview with SCREEN, bodyguard Jishan, who handles the security of actor Sidharth Malhotra, recalled travelling with the Alia to a foreign location. He opened up about how she was mobbed by the airport staff and custom officers, who kept their hand on her shoulder to click selfies.

Revisiting the moment from the year 2014, Jishan shared, “I used to work with Alia as well. When she was shooting for Student Of The Year, I worked with her for 3-4 years around that time. She has another level of trust with her staff. We were once travelling with her to a location abroad, with the entire team. So, I saw that Alia cleared her immigration and stepped out to stand in a corner.”