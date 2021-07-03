Alia Bhatt starts shooting for Darlings: ‘Need luck to match up to Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah and Roshan Matthew’

Alia Bhatt has started shooting for Darlings, which also marks her first production venture under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions. The actor shared photos from the sets and spoke about how she is nervous to kickstart a new project. “Day one of DARLINGS! my first film as a producer but I will always be an actor first & forever (in this case a very nervous actor). I don’t know what it is. A night before I start a new film I get this nervous tingling energy all over my body. I dream all night about messing up my lines, become jumpy and reach the sets 15 mins before time, fearing I’ll be late!” she wrote.

She added that she thinks being nervous is also a sign of the fact that you really care. “I guess this feeling will never go away.. and it shouldn’t – because being nervous.. and feeling unsure means you really really care,” Alia mentioned.

Concluding the post, Alia told her fans and well-wishers to send a lot of luck her way as she has to “match up to my co-stars Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah and Roshan Matthew.”

Alia’s post received lots of love and comments from her contemporaries and fans. Vijay said he also feels nervous when he starts a new project. However, complimenting Alia, he wrote, “I got the best co-actor/producer so I’m sorted. aap apna dekho darlings.”

Mouni Roy, Dia Mirza, Anita Hassanandani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Zoa Morani and others wished Alia good luck for her new endeavour.

Darlings is a quirky mother-daughter story, which is being co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. The film, starring Shefali Shah, is set in Mumbai against the backdrop of a conservative lower-middle-class neighbourhood. Directed by writer Jasmeet K Reen, the dark comedy traces the lives of two women as they find courage and love in exceptional circumstances.