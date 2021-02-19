scorecardresearch
Alia Bhatt-starrrer Gangubai Kathiawadi to release in 2021

Gangubai Kathiawadi was earlier scheduled to arrive in theatres on September 11 in 2020 but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mumbai
Updated: February 19, 2021
Alia BhattSanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi will hit cinema halls this year. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by celebrated filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, will arrive in cinema halls this year, the makers announced on Friday.

The film has been adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi’s book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

The drama features Alia Bhatt as Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s.

In an eight second video shared on Instagram, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s banner Bhansali Productions announced that Gangubai Kathiawadi will come out sometime this year.

“Brave, bold and ready to take over 2021 with fire in her eyes and fierceness as her style #GangubaiKaithiawadi awaits to reign over the coming year,” the production house captioned the video.

According to a source close to film’s production, the movie’s shoot was resumed at Film City in suburban Mumbai from October last year and it’s near completion.

Gangubai Kathiawadi was earlier scheduled to arrive in theatres on September 11 in 2020 but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is co-producing the film with producer Jayantilal Gada’s Pen India Limited.

