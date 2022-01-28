Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi to release in theatres on this date

After many delays, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi will finally release in theatres this February. The Alia Bhatt starrer has been postponed a few times due to Covid-19 but the makers have now announced that the film will release in theatres on February 25.

Gangubai Kathiawadi, which also stars Ajay Devgn, will be premiered at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival, which is being held from February 10-20. Bhansali Productions announced the new release date on Twitter with the caption, “Witness her reign in cinemas near you on 25th February 2022. #GangubaiKathiawadi.”

Gangubai Kathiawadi is set during the 1960s and is based on one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi’s book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The film features Bhatt in the lead role.

The first teaser of the film was released in February 2021.

As the film wrapped its shoot in June 2021, Alia shared on Instagram, “This film and set has been through two lockdowns.. two cyclones.. director and actor getting Covid during the making!!! the troubles the set has faced is another film altogether! But through all that and more.. what I take away is the gigantic life changing experience! Being directed by sir has been a dream all my life, but I don’t think anything would have prepared me for the journey I was on for these two years.. I walk out of this set a diff person today! I love you sir! Thank you for being you .. there is truly NO ONE like you.”

Apart from Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt’s upcoming films include Brahmastra, RRR, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Darlings.