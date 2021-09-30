Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi to have a theatrical release on this date

Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi is heading to theatres early next year. The makers of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial made the big announcement on Thursday, announcing the film will be out on January 6, 2022. Gangubai Kathiawadi joins the list of dozens of movies that are set to have a theatrical opening in the coming months.

Gangubai Kathiawadi was initially scheduled to release on July 30, but got pushed due to production delays. Its production house PEN India Ltd had recently assured that Gangubai Kathiawadi will release in theatres after rumours of it heading for a digital premiere.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is a biographical crime-drama tracing the life of a simple girl named Gangubai from Kathiawad who became the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s. It is touted to be loosely based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai written by S. Hussain Zaidi, and has Alia Bhatt playing the titular role.

The film went on floors in December 2019 but was put on hold due to the spread of the coronavirus in March 2020. Filming resumed in October 2020, but had to stop again after director Sanjay Leela Bhansali contracted the virus. Later, Alia also tested positive for Covid-19. The movie eventually wrapped up in June 2021.

Gangubai Kathiawadi also stars Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa, and has Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi play extended cameos. It also marks the Bollywood debut of television actor-dancer Shantanu Maheshwari.