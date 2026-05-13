Alia Bhatt recalls being star-struck meeting Viola Davis at Cannes: ‘My hands were shaking’

Alia Bhatt is dishing out some great fashion at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. While at the French Riviera, the actress spoke to The Hollywood Reporter India about her experience at the festival last year, and shared that she was genuinely star-struck when she met Viola Davis at Cannes.

During the conversation, Alia Bhatt said, “I love getting star-struck, it’s a really special feeling. Last year, I met Viola Davis, and my hands were shaking; words weren’t coming out. I am excited to meet anybody who is just amazing in cinema or has a thing or two to say.”

Also Read: Alia Bhatt calls out Bollywood’s ‘75% male audience’ argument: ‘What happens to the women?’

The actress further elaborated, “I am not good at having conversations, I feel very shy, contrary to what people believe that I am very bubbly and talk a lot, I am really shy. Which is why I said this time I want to have a conversation with someone, ask them questions, not as a student, but genuinely engage, that stays with you. At social gatherings, I get a little awkward and shy, so I kind of keep to myself.”

Superstar #AliaBhatt having a convo with Formula 1 Driver Carlos Sainz at Cannes. pic.twitter.com/YkSMVISb4I — KBP Reviews (@KshitizCritic) May 13, 2026

This year, Alia Bhatt met Formula One racer Carlos Sainz Jr, supermodel Heidi Klum, veteran actor Jane Fonda, and French star Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu. In a viral clip circulating on social media, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress is seen dressed in a pink outfit as she interacts with Carlos Sainz Jr. Reacting to this, netizens lauded this “Bollywood and Formula One crossover.”

Alia Bhatt’s Cannes 2026 appearances

This is the second year for actress Alia Bhatt attending the Cannes Film Festival. Before walking the red carpet, the actress was spotted at the iconic Hôtel Martinez wearing a hand-painted dress. During the same conversation, Alia Bhatt also spoke about the evolving landscape of cinema in India and said, “When I look at the landscape, I think we’re in a very fascinating time today… If you take a look at the box office, you’ll see the films that have done phenomenally well: Barbie, Wuthering Heights, and The Devil Wears Prada. These are a few; I am sure there are way more, and their main audience, perhaps, was women. Women were showing up, watching these films, which have now become massive hits. But in India, when we talk about box office and numbers, there is a conversation that comes up pretty often, which is 75% of the movie-going audience is male, so we need to cater to the masses.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

“This conversation comes up quite a bit. I wonder if we are catering just to the men, then what happens to the women? I am not saying alienate the men, but why do we have to alienate anyone? Why do we have to cater to one gender? Why can’t we make movies that are gender-agnostic, where the storytelling takes centre stage? So, whether it stars a man or a woman, that should not matter. It is the storytelling that should matter. I’m just hoping we have more of that,” Alia Bhatt said.