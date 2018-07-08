Follow Us:
Sunday, July 08, 2018
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector

Have you seen these photos of Alia Bhatt, Disha Patani and Mouni Roy?

See the latest photos of Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Disha Patani, Sonam Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Shah Rukh Khan and Farhan Akhtar among others.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 8, 2018 9:19:22 pm
Disha Patani, Sonam Kapoor, Mouni Roy Here are the latest photos shared by Bollywood celebrities on social media.

While Mouni Roy enjoyed every bit of the Mumbai monsoon, Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja celebrated two months of wedded bliss. On the other hand, Sushmita Sen took in the beauty of the sunset while Shah Rukh Khan was all hearts and love for his wife Gauri Khan. From Mouni to SRK, check out the latest social media photos of your favourite Bollywood celebrities.

SRK with Gauri Khan Zero actor Shah Rukh Khan shared a selfie with wife Gauri Khan. Sushmita Sen Sharing the photo, Sushmita Sen wrote, “To witness a #sunset is to know the #promise of a #sunrise “ ❤️ its a great #reminder that the #wheels are constantly turning defined by its #time & not by yearning!! #embracing the transient nature of #life is to know #peace 👍💋😊❤️ “taking a pause doesn’t mean you’re done, it means you’re getting ready”👊😉 #holidaydiary2018 #miami 😘💃🏻” Ayushmann Khurrana Ayushmann Khurran shared a photo of his mother, wishing her a happy birthday. Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg tour Sonakshi Sinha also shared a snap from the Da-Bangg tour. Alia Bhatt Kalank actor Alia Bhatt shared a photo wishing Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Nitu Kapoor a very happy birthday. Alia Bhatt is, reportedly, dating the Sanju actor. Disha Patani Disha Patani looked smoking hot in the latest photo shared by her on Instagram. Sonam kapoor Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to share a throwback photo from her D-day. sonam anand Sonam shared another snap with husband Anand Ahuja. Mouni roy Gold actor Mouni Roy couldn’t help but dance in the rain. farhaan akhtar Farhan Akhtar is currently on a vacation in London.

