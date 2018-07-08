Have you seen these photos of Alia Bhatt, Disha Patani and Mouni Roy?

Here are the latest photos shared by Bollywood celebrities on social media. Here are the latest photos shared by Bollywood celebrities on social media.

While Mouni Roy enjoyed every bit of the Mumbai monsoon, Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja celebrated two months of wedded bliss. On the other hand, Sushmita Sen took in the beauty of the sunset while Shah Rukh Khan was all hearts and love for his wife Gauri Khan. From Mouni to SRK, check out the latest social media photos of your favourite Bollywood celebrities.

Zero actor Shah Rukh Khan shared a selfie with wife Gauri Khan.

Sharing the photo, Sushmita Sen wrote, "To witness a #sunset is to know the #promise of a #sunrise " ❤️ its a great #reminder that the #wheels are constantly turning defined by its #time & not by yearning!! #embracing the transient nature of #life is to know #peace 👍💋😊❤️ "taking a pause doesn't mean you're done, it means you're getting ready"👊😉 #holidaydiary2018 #miami 😘💃🏻"

Ayushmann Khurran shared a photo of his mother, wishing her a happy birthday.

Sonakshi Sinha also shared a snap from the Da-Bangg tour.

Kalank actor Alia Bhatt shared a photo wishing Ranbir Kapoor 's mother Nitu Kapoor a very happy birthday. Alia Bhatt is, reportedly, dating the Sanju actor.

Disha Patani looked smoking hot in the latest photo shared by her on Instagram.

Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to share a throwback photo from her D-day.

Sonam shared another snap with husband Anand Ahuja.

Gold actor Mouni Roy couldn't help but dance in the rain.

Farhan Akhtar is currently on a vacation in London.

