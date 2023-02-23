scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Advertisement

Alia Bhatt smiles and poses for paparazzi after recent incident of ‘invasion of privacy’. Watch

After recently blasting the paparazzi for intruding her privacy, Alia Bhatt recently obliged the photographers who were waiting for her as she stepped out of a studio after finishing the shoot.

Alia Bhatt was spotted in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Listen to this article
Alia Bhatt smiles and poses for paparazzi after recent incident of ‘invasion of privacy’. Watch
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Actor Alia Bhatt was recently spotted in Mumbai by paparazzi as she left a shoot. A video of her getting into her car was shared on the social media accounts of a paparazzo. Recently, the actor blasted the paparazzi for “invasion of privacy” after a few photographers clicked her photos while she was inside her house.

In the latest video, Alia is seen obliging the photographers who were waiting for her as she stepped out of a studio after finishing the shoot. She was all smiles for the cameras and also waved at her fans. The actor looked stylish in a pink suit and she had left her hair loose.

As the video was shared on social media, many fans of Alia dropped heart emojis in the comments section. One of them also wrote, “Love you alia.”

Also read |Alia Bhatt row: Intrusion of privacy, lack of consent — is India’s paparazzi culture going too far, too fast?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

See the latest photos of Alia Bhatt

Alia bhatt Alia Bhatt was all smiles for the photographers. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Alia bhatt Alia Bhatt was recently spotted in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Alia bhatt Alia Bhatt waved at her fans. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Also read |Bollywood rallies behind Alia Bhatt after ‘invasion of privacy’; Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor share similar experiences, Karan Johar, Soni Razdan condemn incident

On Tuesday, Alia Bhatt had posted on Instagram how “lines were crossed” by two photographers when they clicked her photos from the terrace of her neighbours. She wrote, “Are you kidding me? I was at my house, having a perfectly normal afternoon, sitting in my living room when I felt something watching over me. I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of the neighbouring building with a camera right at me. In what world is this okay and is this allowed? This is a gross invasion of someone’s privacy. There’s a line that you must not cross, and it is safe to say that all lines were crossed today.”

Also Read
akshay kumar selfiee
Akshay Kumar will regain his box office throne with Selfiee? 'He needs to...
nick jonas malti marie
Nick Jonas got a cake for daughter Malti Marie on Valentine's Day but dro...
celebrity cricket league, riteish deshmukh
Riteish Deshmukh hits a massive six in CCL match, fan says 'Jasprit Bumra...
hera pheri
Inside photo from Hera Pheri 3 sets emerges online, Akshay Kumar poses wi...
Alia Bhatt Alia Bhatt’s Instagram story.

She received a lot of support from her contemporaries in the film industry. Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Swara Bhasker, and others came forward in support of Alia, calling the incident ‘shameful’ and ‘disgusting’.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-02-2023 at 20:09 IST
Next Story

Toddler among 5 dead after bus rams into tractor on Salem-Bengaluru highway in Tamil Nadu

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

jeh birthday 1200
Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan host pool party for son Jeh’s 2nd birthday
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close