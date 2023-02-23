Alia Bhatt smiles and poses for paparazzi after recent incident of ‘invasion of privacy’. Watch

Actor Alia Bhatt was recently spotted in Mumbai by paparazzi as she left a shoot. A video of her getting into her car was shared on the social media accounts of a paparazzo. Recently, the actor blasted the paparazzi for “invasion of privacy” after a few photographers clicked her photos while she was inside her house.

In the latest video, Alia is seen obliging the photographers who were waiting for her as she stepped out of a studio after finishing the shoot. She was all smiles for the cameras and also waved at her fans. The actor looked stylish in a pink suit and she had left her hair loose.

As the video was shared on social media, many fans of Alia dropped heart emojis in the comments section. One of them also wrote, “Love you alia.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

See the latest photos of Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt was all smiles for the photographers. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt was all smiles for the photographers. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt was recently spotted in Alia Bhatt was recently spotted in Mumbai . (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt waved at her fans. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt waved at her fans. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

On Tuesday, Alia Bhatt had posted on Instagram how “lines were crossed” by two photographers when they clicked her photos from the terrace of her neighbours. She wrote, “Are you kidding me? I was at my house, having a perfectly normal afternoon, sitting in my living room when I felt something watching over me. I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of the neighbouring building with a camera right at me. In what world is this okay and is this allowed? This is a gross invasion of someone’s privacy. There’s a line that you must not cross, and it is safe to say that all lines were crossed today.”

Alia Bhatt’s Instagram story. Alia Bhatt’s Instagram story.

She received a lot of support from her contemporaries in the film industry. Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Swara Bhasker, and others came forward in support of Alia, calling the incident ‘shameful’ and ‘disgusting’.