Alia Bhatt sings Brahmastra song Kesariya at an event; Ranbir Kapoor lovingly looks at her

Soon-to-be parents Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently busy promoting their upcoming film Brahmastra. The duo was recently spotted at IIT Bombay where Alia showed off her singing skills. Alia sang the Brahmastra song “Kesariya” as the crowd cheered for her. Ranbir, who was sitting next to Alia, also cheered for his wife as he adorably looked at her.

Alia had earlier dropped pictures on her Instagram handle and joked about finally getting into IIT. She posted a series of photos and wrote in the caption, “IIT Bombay .. here we come!!! thanks to promotions at least I can proudly say I got into IIT(for one hour) 9th September — BRAHMĀSTRA.”

Ever since the song “Kesariya” was released, it has been a target of trolls for the “Love storiyaan” part of the song. Reacting to the trolls, Alia Bhatt had said, “Gaana number one pe hai, toh main kyun complaint karun! (The song is number one on the charts, then why should I complain).”

Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji also reacted to the constant trolling and had said in an interview, “We put it with a lot of love, we found it very interesting. We did not find it like elaichi, we thought it was a twist like bahut shakkar me thoda namak jab aata hai, uska ek maza, ek swaad hai (its not like a cardamon in biryani, it’s like salt amid too much sugar, it has its own taste). Because the film is a modern film and the lyrics of the song are so traditional and simple, and this would have been a fun twist. I still feel that in some time, people will actually start enjoying it even more.”

Brahmastra is all set to release in theatres on September 9. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna.