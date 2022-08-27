scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

Alia Bhatt sings Brahmastra song Kesariya at an event; Ranbir Kapoor lovingly looks at her

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently busy promoting their upcoming movie Brahmastra.

alia bhattAlia Bhatt sings Kesariya at an event. (Photo: Alia/Instagram)

Soon-to-be parents Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently busy promoting their upcoming film Brahmastra. The duo was recently spotted at IIT Bombay where Alia showed off her singing skills. Alia sang the Brahmastra song “Kesariya” as the crowd cheered for her. Ranbir, who was sitting next to Alia, also cheered for his wife as he adorably looked at her.

Alia had earlier dropped pictures on her Instagram handle and joked about finally getting into IIT. She posted a series of photos and wrote in the caption, “IIT Bombay .. here we come!!! thanks to promotions at least I can proudly say I got into IIT(for one hour) 9th September — BRAHMĀSTRA.”

Ever since the song “Kesariya” was released, it has been a target of trolls for the “Love storiyaan” part of the song. Reacting to the trolls, Alia Bhatt had said, “Gaana number one pe hai, toh main kyun complaint karun! (The song is number one on the charts, then why should I complain).”

Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji also reacted to the constant trolling and had said in an interview, “We put it with a lot of love, we found it very interesting. We did not find it like elaichi, we thought it was a twist like bahut shakkar me thoda namak jab aata hai, uska ek maza, ek swaad hai (its not like a cardamon in biryani, it’s like salt amid too much sugar, it has its own taste). Because the film is a modern film and the lyrics of the song are so traditional and simple, and this would have been a fun twist. I still feel that in some time, people will actually start enjoying it even more.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— UPI payments to mystery p...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— UPI payments to mystery p...
Explained: #BoycottBollywood, and its impact on the industryPremium
Explained: #BoycottBollywood, and its impact on the industry
Jessamine Chan’s triggering debut novel, ‘The School for Good...Premium
Jessamine Chan’s triggering debut novel, ‘The School for Good...
Chola dynasty: Sifting through a millennia of fact and mythPremium
Chola dynasty: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth

Brahmastra is all set to release in theatres on September 9. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-08-2022 at 08:59:06 pm
Next Story

Tamil Nadu not opposed to NEP, sent its observations: Union Minister Subhas Sarkar

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Cholas: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth
Express Research

Cholas: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth

Premium
With new alliance, Uddhav turns heat on BJP-Shinde

With new alliance, Uddhav turns heat on BJP-Shinde

Didn't touch my bat for a month: Virat Kohli admits he was 'mentally down'

Didn't touch my bat for a month: Virat Kohli admits he was 'mentally down'

Kejriwal sign missing, L-G sends files back to CM office

Kejriwal sign missing, L-G sends files back to CM office

Not knowing how to tackle stress makes it more stressful: Fitbit

Not knowing how to tackle stress makes it more stressful: Fitbit

Opinion | How woke politics is destroying the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Opinion | How woke politics is destroying the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Rajesh Khanna passed the baton to Amitabh with Namak Haraam
Bollywood Rewind

Rajesh Khanna passed the baton to Amitabh with Namak Haraam

Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could replace batteries

Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could replace batteries

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shibani Dandekar Farhan Akhtar
Shibani Dandekar turns 42: Revisiting her love story with Farhan Akhtar
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 27: Latest News
Advertisement