Alia Bhatt sports pink sharara with ‘baby on board’ written on her back, sings Brahmastra song in Telugu; Ranbir Kapoor can’t take his eyes off her. Watch

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor promoted their upcoming film Brahmastra in Hyderabad on Friday, along with the film’s producers Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta, chief guest Jr NTR, filmmaker SS Rajamouli and co-stars Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy. However, Alia’s pregnancy glow and her pink sharara took all the limelight. The Gangubai Kathiawadi star was seen wearing an adorable customised pink sharara with ‘love’ embroidered on the front of her kurti and ‘baby on board’ embroidered on the back.

Alia gave glimpses of her dress as she posed for press photographers. The event was originally supposed to be held at the Ramoji Film City, but was cancelled at the last moment. The team instead appeared for a press conference.

Alia not only stunned the guests with her dress, but also sang the Brahmastra song “Kesariya” in Telugu and did a little jig on the song’s tune.

Ranbir, who welcomed the media by saying a few lines in Telugu, was mesmerised by Alia’s performance.

One person, commenting on a paparazzi’s Instagram post, wrote, “Their baby is already promoting their film.” Another person wrote, “Wow dress kamal ka hai.”

Here are some pictures from the event in Hyderabad on Friday:

Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, will also feature Shah Rukh Khan in cameo role. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 9 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.