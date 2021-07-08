Alia Bhatt signs with American talent agency WME

Alia Bhatt, who is one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood, is eyeing opportunities in the U.S. According to Deadline, Alia has signed with American talent agency WME for U.S. representation in all areas.

Alia, the daughter of Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan, has won several Best Actress awards in her career spanning nine years. She has a busy year ahead with the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli’s RRR. The actor also has Brahmāstra, Darlings and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in her kitty.

Alia Bhatt recently began shooting for debut production venture Darlings made under her banner Eternal Sunshine Production and Red Chillies Entertainment.

The actor shared photos from the sets of Darlings, stating that she is always nervous before starting a new project. “Day one of DARLINGS! my first film as a producer but I will always be an actor first & forever (in this case a very nervous actor). I don’t know what it is. A night before I start a new film I get this nervous tingling energy all over my body. I dream all night about messing up my lines, become jumpy and reach the sets 15 mins before time, fearing I’ll be late! I guess this feeling will never go away.. and it shouldn’t – because being nervous.. and feeling unsure means you really really care 💗💗” she wrote.