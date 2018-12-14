I feel shy talking about it: Alia Bhatt on dating Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt has maintained a stoic silence on her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor. However, her family has been quite forthcoming. Her father Mahesh Bhatt recently spoke about the couple in an interview.

He said, “Well, of course, they are in love. You don’t need to be a genius to get that! I love Ranbir… He is a great guy.”

Reacting to her father’s comment, Alia, at an event in Mumbai on Thursday, said, “To be honest I don’t want to talk about it because I feel shy. I love my father. Anything he says obviously means the world to me. Apart from that, I don’t want to say anything,” she said.

Alia Bhatt was then asked how she feels becoming a senior actor, now that newcomers like Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan have entered Bollywood. To this, Alia said, “I have not become a senior. I have graduated. They are not much younger than me.”

Alia Bhatt, who delivered one of 2018’s biggest hits, Raazi, seems excited for 2019 too.

When asked about her role in Kalank, she said, “I will talk a lot about Kalank for sure. It is releasing on April 18, 2019. Gully Boy is releasing on February 14, and I am so excited that Gully Boy has been selected for Berlin Film Festival. And, Brahmastra is releasing on Christmas next year. What a year it is going to be!”