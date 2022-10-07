scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 07, 2022

Alia Bhatt shows Ranbir Kapoor blueprint for their new house in advertisement for ‘sariya’ brand. Watch here

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt appeared alongside each other in a new commercial for a steel brand.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in a screenshot from their new commercial.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor appeared alongside each other in a new commercial. The 30-second advertisement, for a steel firm, showed the couple discussing their new house. Alia and Ranbir are planning on moving into a new home in real life as well. The couple tied the knot earlier this year in a private ceremony, and are expecting their first child.

Alia looked visibly pregnant in the ad, as she walked up from behind Ranbir, as she revealed the blueprints for their new home. “Humara naya ghar, kaisa laga (Our new home, do you like it)?” she asked in the video. Ranbir then presented her with a box, containing a single steel rod. An unimpressed Alia asked Ranbir what is so special about the bar, and Ranbir listed all the features. Alia closed out the ad with the tagline: “Foundation sahi toh future sahi.”

 

Also read |Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are ‘just love’ in baby shower photos, soon-to-be mom Bipasha Basu can’t hold back her compliments

Alia and Ranbir will move into the new Krishna Raj bungalow in Mumbai’s Bandra once it is completed. Over the last few years, the couple has paid many visits to the construction site of the 15-storey building, the first five floors of which will reportedly be occupied by the Kapoors.

This isn’t the first advertisement that they’ve appeared in together. Prior to their wedding, the couple endorsed a wedding couture brand as well. Their first film together — the fantasy drama Brahmastra — was released in theatres in September to mixed reviews. The film has made over Rs 425 crore globally against a reported budget of Rs 410 crore.

Recently, the Kapoor family came together for Alia’s baby shower. Several photos from the get-together were shared online, and showed Ranbir and Alia exhanging many love-filled moments together. Karan Johar, Pooja Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan were also photographed at the baby shower.

First published on: 07-10-2022 at 10:53:26 am
