Alia Bhatt glows as she returns with Ranbir Kapoor from Italian babymoon, see video

Soon-to-be parents, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor returned to Mumbai from their babymoon. Alia and Ranbir flew to Italy a few days back and the actor has been dropping pictures and videos from their Italian vacation.

As the duo returned to India, they chose comfy outfits for their airport looks. While Alia was sporting a black co-ord set and oversized jacket with a sling bag, Ranbir chose an all blue outfit with a cap.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

Alia had earlier taken to Instagram and posted a sun-kissed selfie from her vacation. She wrote in the caption, “Eternally grateful for this sunshine – THANK YOU for all the love my lovesssss.” While fans were quick enough to spot her pregnancy glow, actor Sonam Kapoor spotted the location as she took a tour down the memory lane. She wrote in the comment section, “I went there for my Babymoon too! It’s literally the best! Have fun!” Sonam, who is also expecting her first child with husband, businessman Anand Ahuja, announced her pregnancy in March.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Recently Alia opened up about the media coverage surrounding her pregnancy. In an interview with Mashable, Alia said, “I think they’ve run out of new things to write about me. So when I got married, I was newly-wed Alia. Now, I’m pregnant Alia, pregnancy glow Alia, or mom-to-be Alia, baby bump hiding Alia and, baby bump flaunting Alia. Well, I don’t even want to give it attention.”

On the work front, Alia was recently seen in the Netflix film Darlings which has received mixed reviews so far. She will next be seen in Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor. As for Ranbir, the actor was last seen in the movie Shamsheera opposite Vaani Kapoor.