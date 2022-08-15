Alia Bhatt glows as she returns with Ranbir Kapoor from Italian babymoon, see video

August 15, 2022 9:35:07 am
Soon-to-be parents, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor returned to Mumbai from their babymoon. Alia and Ranbir flew to Italy a few days back and the actor has been dropping pictures and videos from their Italian vacation.
As the duo returned to India, they chose comfy outfits for their airport looks. While Alia was sporting a black co-ord set and oversized jacket with a sling bag, Ranbir chose an all blue outfit with a cap.
View this post on Instagram
Alia had earlier taken to Instagram and posted a sun-kissed selfie from her vacation. She wrote in the caption, “Eternally grateful for this sunshine – THANK YOU for all the love my lovesssss.” While fans were quick enough to spot her pregnancy glow, actor Sonam Kapoor spotted the location as she took a tour down the memory lane. She wrote in the comment section, “I went there for my Babymoon too! It’s literally the best! Have fun!” Sonam, who is also expecting her first child with husband, businessman Anand Ahuja, announced her pregnancy in March.
View this post on Instagram
Recently Alia opened up about the media coverage surrounding her pregnancy. In an interview with Mashable, Alia said, “I think they’ve run out of new things to write about me. So when I got married, I was newly-wed Alia. Now, I’m pregnant Alia, pregnancy glow Alia, or mom-to-be Alia, baby bump hiding Alia and, baby bump flaunting Alia. Well, I don’t even want to give it attention.”
Subscriber Only Stories
On the work front, Alia was recently seen in the Netflix film Darlings which has received mixed reviews so far. She will next be seen in Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor. As for Ranbir, the actor was last seen in the movie Shamsheera opposite Vaani Kapoor.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Mona Singh on social media trends asking to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha: 'What has Aamir Khan done to deserve this?'
How Britain’s education policy cost it the Empire’s Crown JewelPremium
'India, China must not allow their politics to interfere in internal affairs of neighbourhood'
Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style basement homesPremium
Latest News
Alia Bhatt glows as she returns with Ranbir Kapoor from Italian babymoon, see video
PM Modi wears white safa with tricolour stripes, long trail on 76th Independence Day
Author Salman Rushdie on the road to recovery, taken off ventilator
On Independence Day, BJP and Congress take out rallies in Bengaluru
This crunchy, crispy uttapam can be made with just 1 tsp oil (recipe inside)
Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 4: Aamir Khan’s film sees a disastrous weekend, actor’s lowest in a decade
‘Tiranga Yatra’ from Kanyakumari flagged in at Thiruvananthapuram by Kerala Guv
Dizo Wireless Active review: Good budget workout companion
30 years of Roja: Mani Ratnam’s classic that still feels fresh
La Liga: David Alaba scores on 1st touch, Real Madrid rallies past Almeria
India Top News Live, August 15: 74 days is not a limitation, says India’s next CJI U U Lalit
What are the four ‘C’s to achieve self-motivation?