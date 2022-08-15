scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 15, 2022

Alia Bhatt glows as she returns with Ranbir Kapoor from Italian babymoon, see video

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who got married in April this year, announced their pregnancy in June through an Instagram post.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 15, 2022 9:35:07 am
Ranbir Kapoor alia bhattRanbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt returned from Italy (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Soon-to-be parents, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor returned to Mumbai from their babymoon. Alia and Ranbir flew to Italy a few days back and the actor has been dropping pictures and videos from their Italian vacation. 

As the duo returned to India, they chose comfy outfits for their airport looks. While Alia was sporting a black co-ord set and oversized jacket with a sling bag, Ranbir chose an all blue outfit with a cap. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

Alia had earlier taken to Instagram and posted a sun-kissed selfie from her vacation. She wrote in the caption, “Eternally grateful for this sunshine – THANK YOU for all the love my lovesssss.” While fans were quick enough to spot her pregnancy glow, actor Sonam Kapoor spotted the location as she took a tour down the memory lane. She wrote in the comment section, “I went there for my Babymoon too! It’s literally the best! Have fun!” Sonam, who is also expecting her first child with husband, businessman Anand Ahuja, announced her pregnancy in March. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Recently Alia opened up about the media coverage surrounding her pregnancy. In an interview with Mashable, Alia said, “I think they’ve run out of new things to write about me. So when I got married, I was newly-wed Alia. Now, I’m pregnant Alia, pregnancy glow Alia, or mom-to-be Alia, baby bump hiding Alia and, baby bump flaunting Alia. Well, I don’t even want to give it attention.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Who will hoist the Tricolour at the AICC headquarters...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Who will hoist the Tricolour at the AICC headquarters...
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit: ‘If (our) action is not up to the mark, s...Premium
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit: ‘If (our) action is not up to the mark, s...
India@100: A digitally-powered and sustainable innovation hubPremium
India@100: A digitally-powered and sustainable innovation hub
Imagining India at 100: Where Health is recognised as being critical for ...Premium
Imagining India at 100: Where Health is recognised as being critical for ...

On the work front, Alia was recently seen in the Netflix film Darlings which has received mixed reviews so far. She will next be seen in Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor. As for Ranbir, the actor was last seen in the movie Shamsheera opposite Vaani Kapoor.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-08-2022 at 09:35:07 am

Most Popular

1

Amid Bihar shuffle of cards, Prashant Kishor prepares to pull an ace

2

Mona Singh on social media trends asking to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha: 'What has Aamir Khan done to deserve this?'

3

Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: PM Modi to address the nation from Red Fort

4

Happy Independence Day 2022: Wishes, images, quotes, status, messages, photos, and greetings cards

5

Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: India helped world discover true potential of democracy, says President Murmu

Featured Stories

The young, optimistic and idealistic will shape India at 100
The young, optimistic and idealistic will shape India at 100
Imagining India at 100: Where Health is recognised as being critical for ...
Imagining India at 100: Where Health is recognised as being critical for ...
What is ATAGS, the indigenous howitzer used in I-Day 21-gun salute?
What is ATAGS, the indigenous howitzer used in I-Day 21-gun salute?
Explained: Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style semi-basement ...
Explained: Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style semi-basement ...
Bihar Cabinet: Nitish likely to retain Home, keep most ministers; RJD may...
Bihar Cabinet: Nitish likely to retain Home, keep most ministers; RJD may...
The many lives of Shah Faesal: the doctor-bureaucrat who took to politics...
The many lives of Shah Faesal: the doctor-bureaucrat who took to politics...
'India mother of democracy': Top quotes from PM Modi's address

'India mother of democracy': Top quotes from PM Modi's address

Keys to Maharashtra Cabinet with Fadnavis, keeps Home, Finance

Keys to Maharashtra Cabinet with Fadnavis, keeps Home, Finance

Premium
How Britain’s education policy cost it the Empire’s Crown Jewel
Express Research

How Britain’s education policy cost it the Empire’s Crown Jewel

Premium
CWG medallists at their relaxed best: Jeremy’s swag, Sable’s wit

CWG medallists at their relaxed best: Jeremy’s swag, Sable’s wit

Who will hoist the Tricolour at Congress headquarters?
Delhi Confidential

Who will hoist the Tricolour at Congress headquarters?

Premium
'India, China must not allow their politics to interfere in internal affairs of neighbourhood'
Ex-Bhutan PM Tobgay

'India, China must not allow their politics to interfere in internal affairs of neighbourhood'

Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style basement homes
Explained

Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style basement homes

Premium
Killed in anti-terror operation, Army dog Axel gets gallantry award

Killed in anti-terror operation, Army dog Axel gets gallantry award

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Mahesh Babu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kartik Aaryan: 14 celebrity photos you should not miss
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 15: Latest News
Advertisement