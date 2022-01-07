Alia Bhatt casually shows off ‘boyfriend’ Ranbir Kapoor’s photography skills, shares photos from their Kenya vacation

Actor Alia Bhatt on Friday shared a bunch of new pictures from what appears to be her recent trip to Africa. The portraits were taken by none other than actor Ranbir Kapoor, whom Alia referred to as her ‘boyfriend’ in the caption.

She wrote, “Casually flexing my boyfriend’s photography skills,” adding a camera emoticon, as well as a shaka sign, which Ranbir makes nearly every time he poses for paparazzi photos. Alia’s post carried four portraits, all taken at the magic hour. One of the photos doubled up as her new Instagram profile picture. A different picture, seemingly taken around the same time, was shared by Alia in an earlier post, which also included a picture of Ranbir, and of the savannah.

Stylist Tanya Ghavri gave a shout-out to Alia’s ‘dimples’ in the comments section, while others left heart emojis. Alia and Ranbir began dating after they started working together in Brahmastra, an upcoming fantasy drama with mythological overtones that will be released after numerous delays next year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Director Ayan Mukerji said at a recent event for the film that he was displeased about Alia and Ranbir making their relationship public before his film could be released. “I didn’t want the whole world to see them for these four years. I didn’t want anyone to see them till my film had not come out. So, lots of things haven’t happened in their lives because every time they went out together, I would be sitting at the back saying ‘you all are ruining my film. Please don’t go anywhere.’ It feels good now that we can share them,” he said.

But producer Karan Johar said that ‘you can’t curb love that long’. Brahmastra is slated for a September 9 release.