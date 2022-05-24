Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah’s Darlings to release on Netflix. Or is it?

Alia Bhatt starrer Darlings is heading to Netflix. Its makers and the streaming giant on Monday shared that the upcoming movie, also starring Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew, will have its premiere on the OTT platform later this year.

Alia, along with Netflix India, posted an announcement video on social media, where the entire cast is seen at their candid best, apparently trying to hide the news about its digital release. They dodge the camera that’s following them from room-to-room, watching their words and fumbling all along, giving fans fun moments.

Produced by Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Gaurav Verma, Darlings marks the full-length feature debut of director Jasmeet K Reen. It has music by Vishal Bharadwaj, with Gulzar as its lyricist.

Speaking about bankrolling the first project under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions, Alia said in a statement, “Darlings holds a very special place in my heart, it’s my first film as producer that too with Red Chillies. We are very proud and happy how the film has shaped up and we hope it will entertain and engage audiences world over.”

Alia, who’s had an eventful year with the success of Gangubai Kathiawadi and her marriage to Ranbir Kapoor, had wrapped up shooting for Darlings in September 2021.

Darlings is touted to be a dark-comedy that explores the lives of a mother-daughter duo as they try to find their place in Mumbai, as they fight against all odds while seeking courage and love in exceptional circumstances.