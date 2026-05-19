Alia Bhatt, Sharvari’s leaked photo from Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent 2 goes viral 

Samay Raina’s controversial show India’s Got Latent is set to make a comeback soon. After the comedian announced season 2 of the show recently, fans have been curiously waiting to know about the guests of the first episode. Now, the first picture from the shoot has surfaced on social media. The leaked photo featured actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari sitting in the panel of judges.

A social media user shared the picture on Reddit, along with the caption, “Alia Bhatt on India’s Got latent.” The image showed Alia and Sharvari sitting on the panel with Balraj Singh Ghai and Aashish Solanki.

India’s Got Latent has returned months after the controversy surrounding it. Netizens were quick to spot the nimbu-mirchi (to ward off evil eye) and handcuffs on the logo of the comedy show. They also concluded that Alia Bhatt and Sharvari will promote their upcoming film Alpha during the episode.

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“Can sense the jokes from there,” a fan wrote. Another comment read, “Damn but still excited for it it’s igl at the end of the day and I love shravari too so let’s see.”

Alia Bhatt on India’s Got latent

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Many people were also disappointed with Alia Bhatt’s appearance on the show. A person commented, “It feels like the soul of India’s Got Latent has been taken away and now it’ll just remain a show for promotions.” “Wow Alia is really everywhere. Overexposure is not a good thing hunny,” another fan noted. “It’s actually crazy how much she craves attention and needs to be everywhere,” a comment read.

India’s Got Latent controversy

India’s Got Latent Season 2 comes months after the show landed in a major controversy over an episode of the show last year, in which podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia made an obscene remark. He had asked a contestant, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and for all to make it stop forever?”

The comment led to widespread backlash and legal trouble for Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani, Apoorva Mukhija and Jaspreet Singh who were part of the episode, including multiple FIRs against them in several states. In fact, Samay was forced to delete all episodes of the show from his YouTube channel.

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About Alpha

Alpha is the first female-led film in Yash Raj Films’ spy universe. After several delays, the movie is now set to hit theatres on July 10. Helmed by Shiv Rawail, the film also stars Bobby Deol as the main antagonist.