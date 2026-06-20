Alia Bhatt, Sharvari to appear on first episode of India’s Got Latent 2; drops on Jun 20

Samay Raina’s controversial show India’s Got Latent is coming back with its second season. Actor Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh are set to feature in the first episode of India’s Got Latent 2, which will premiere on both Netflix and YouTube. After weeks of speculation, the creator-comedian confirmed his star guests, who will be appearing on the show to promote their upcoming film Alpha. The new episode will premiere on both platforms at 7 pm on Saturday, June 20.

Taking to his YouTube channel, Samay Raina posted a link to the upcoming episode, which features Alia and Sharvari on the thumbnail along with Samay, Balraj Singh Ghai and comedian Aashish Solanki. As reported previously, the episode will feature both, on YouTube and Netflix at the same time. On Instagram, Samay tagged Alia and Sharvari and wrote in the caption, “Are we ready to start the show?”