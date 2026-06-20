Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Alia Bhatt, Sharvari to appear on first episode of India’s Got Latent 2; drops on Jun 20
Comedian-creator Samay Raina has finally confirmed that Alpha stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari are the guests of the first episode of his upcoming show, India's Got Latent 2.
Samay Raina’s controversial show India’s Got Latent is coming back with its second season. Actor Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh are set to feature in the first episode of India’s Got Latent 2, which will premiere on both Netflix and YouTube. After weeks of speculation, the creator-comedian confirmed his star guests, who will be appearing on the show to promote their upcoming film Alpha. The new episode will premiere on both platforms at 7 pm on Saturday, June 20.
Taking to his YouTube channel, Samay Raina posted a link to the upcoming episode, which features Alia and Sharvari on the thumbnail along with Samay, Balraj Singh Ghai and comedian Aashish Solanki. As reported previously, the episode will feature both, on YouTube and Netflix at the same time. On Instagram, Samay tagged Alia and Sharvari and wrote in the caption, “Are we ready to start the show?”
Fans flooded social media, expressing excitement for Samay Raina’s comeback and the first guests of India’s Got Latent 2. “Bro got banned, deleted the whole season, and came back with a Netflix deal. Absolute peak internet culture,” a comment read. Another user commented, “The greatest comeback in the history of Indian digital content. Period.” “Alia ke saamne Dhurandhar joke to pakka hoga isme (He will definitely make a Dhurandhar joke in front of Alia),” a third comment read. “Netflix ka set tutega ab (Now Netflix’s set will be torn down),” a user joked.
ALSO READ | ‘Salman Khan isn’t god’: Kala Hiran director defends film as court hearing gets deferred
The news of Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s appearance in India’s Got Latent season 2 grabbed eyeballs earlier, after a picture of the two actors from the show’s set leaked on the internet. Their upcoming action-thriller drama Alpha is set to hit the theatres on July 3.
View this post on Instagram
India’s Got Latent season 1 controversy
Season 2 comes over a year after the first season of the show ended in a huge controversy. A comment made by podcaster Ranveer Allahabadia caused a major stir, and subsequently, Samay deleted all the episodes of the show. Many FIRs were filed against the panelists of the show, and the panelists were subjected to a lot of social scrutiny as well. Samay later toured with his special ‘Still Alive’ all across the country, and eventually uploaded it on YouTube a few weeks ago.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05