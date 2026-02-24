Alia Bhatt-Sharvari starrer Alpha to release theatrically, YRF bypasses Rs 215 crore Netflix streaming deal: report

A report claims that Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films has secured a massive Rs 215-crore deal with Netflix for Alpha, but the studio continues to maintain that the film will release on the big screen.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readMumbaiFeb 24, 2026 11:10 AM IST
Alia BhattAlpha co-stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. (Photo: Alia Bhatt, IMDB, Sharvari Instagram)
Make us preferred source on Google

Since the release of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, speculation has been rife about the next major installment in the Yash Raj Films (YRF) spy universe: Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, with Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. Rumors suggested that the film might skip a theatrical release and premiere directly on streaming platforms. These reports stemmed from growing concerns within the Alpha team that, following the massive success of Dhurandhar, their own spy-actioner, similar in genre, might appear somewhat dated in terms of aesthetics and narrative. However, all such speculation has now been put to rest, as the makers have confirmed that the film is very much on track for a theatrical release.

A report by Variety India quoted an official YRF statement: “Alpha is going to stream directly (is a rumor that) aims at putting a heroine-fronted film in an unflattering light. Yash Raj Films will never put films from its theatrical slate directly to streaming. We are a studio that takes immense pride in making cinematic experiences. Alpha is a tentpole movie for the company.”

The statement continued: “Alpha is our attempt in trying to mount something incredibly special. With one of the finest actors of our country, Alia Bhatt, headlining the film, along with another brilliant young actor, Sharvari. We are hopeful that we have made a good film in Alpha and it will entertain everyone and prove that audiences will give the same amount of love to this film as they shower upon other action movies.”

Also Read | Bold gamble behind Kohrra 2’s shocking ending: Sudip Sharma, writers on how migration, generational trauma define Punjab

The report also referenced an anonymous source claiming that Aditya Chopra’s YRF had negotiated a massive streaming deal with Netflix India, reportedly worth Rs 215 crore, for a direct digital release of Alpha. Despite this, the production house has reaffirmed that the film will debut on the big screen.

Initially slated for a December 2025 release, Alpha was later pushed to April 17, 2026, due to additional work on visual effects. However, even this date appears uncertain, as Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan is set to release that same weekend. Naturally, the makers will be keen to avoid a box-office clash.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha was first teased during the post-credit scene of War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Junior NTR, where Bobby Deol made a cameo.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
'When will I meet him again?': Hema Malini misses Dharmendra 'every single minute' as she asks herself 'is he really gone?'
Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89
Don 3's Rs 40 crore row: Ranveer Singh agreed to pay some amount as 'gesture of goodwill', Farhan Akhtar didn't agree; legal recourse advised
Ranveer Singh
Vishal Jethwa never brought up Sridevi in front of Homebound co-star Janhvi Kapoor: 'It could be very triggering'
Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor starred together in Homebound.
BAFTA, BBC apologise to Michael B Jordan, Delroy Lindo
Michael B. Jordan
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
NCERT’s new Class 8 book lists ‘corruption in judiciary’, ‘massive backlog’ as challenges
NCERT’s new Class 8 book lists ‘corruption in judiciary’, ‘massive backlog’ as challenges
tax
I-T brings Rs 14,601-crore undisclosed offshore investments to tax
Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89
'When will I meet him again?': Hema Malini misses Dharmendra 'every single minute' as she asks herself 'is he really gone?'
Ranveer Singh
Don 3's Rs 40 crore row: Ranveer Singh agreed to pay some amount as 'gesture of goodwill', Farhan Akhtar didn't agree; legal recourse advised
Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine had been in a relationship for over a year
'Never carried baggage from the past': Shikhar Dhawan slams social media posts for setting false narratives after second marriage
He also stressed the emotional turmoil during those years due to AI
'Most painful moment of my career': Canadian entrepreneur calls job cut move 'worst emotional experience'
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live: Follow live score updates of IND-W vs AUS-W first Women's ODI. (PHOTO: BCCI/X)
India Women vs Australia Women ​LIVE Cricket Score Updates, 1st ODI: Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss, opts to bat first; Healy returns
Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2026 Final Day 1 Live Score
Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Cricket Score, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final Day 1 Live: J&K wins the toss, will bat first
New federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
India’s new federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
Trump, tariffs
Despite US tariffs hike to 15%, most countries better off: Where India, others stand
Cardiac attack
Subtle red flags of early heart disease in men below 45
Framing distillation as a national security risk, Anthropic claims Chinese labs bypassed access controls to mine Claude’s outputs. On the other hand, Elon Musk accused the company of stealing vast amounts of data to train its models. (Express Image)
Anthropic accuses Chinese AI labs of distilling Claude; Elon Musk calls it ‘guilty’
Must Read
India Women vs Australia Women ​LIVE Cricket Score Updates, 1st ODI: Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss, opts to bat first; Healy returns
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live: Follow live score updates of IND-W vs AUS-W first Women's ODI. (PHOTO: BCCI/X)
Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Cricket Score, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final Day 1 Live: J&K wins the toss, will bat first
Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2026 Final Day 1 Live Score
T20 World Cup: Why India's batsmen keep falling into the same traps in Ahmedabad
India batters failure in Ahmedabad
Anthropic accuses Chinese AI labs of distilling Claude; Elon Musk calls it ‘guilty’
Framing distillation as a national security risk, Anthropic claims Chinese labs bypassed access controls to mine Claude’s outputs. On the other hand, Elon Musk accused the company of stealing vast amounts of data to train its models. (Express Image)
Why Apple was missing from the world’s largest AI summit in India
Apple
Amazon’s Panos Panay on ‘unlearning’ Alexa speak: Why your next Echo won't just wait for commands
Panos
Subtle red flags of early heart disease in men below 45
Cardiac attack
Advertisement
Feb 24: Latest News
Advertisement