Alia Bhatt-Sharvari starrer Alpha to release theatrically, YRF bypasses Rs 215 crore Netflix streaming deal: report

Since the release of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, speculation has been rife about the next major installment in the Yash Raj Films (YRF) spy universe: Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, with Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. Rumors suggested that the film might skip a theatrical release and premiere directly on streaming platforms. These reports stemmed from growing concerns within the Alpha team that, following the massive success of Dhurandhar, their own spy-actioner, similar in genre, might appear somewhat dated in terms of aesthetics and narrative. However, all such speculation has now been put to rest, as the makers have confirmed that the film is very much on track for a theatrical release.

A report by Variety India quoted an official YRF statement: “Alpha is going to stream directly (is a rumor that) aims at putting a heroine-fronted film in an unflattering light. Yash Raj Films will never put films from its theatrical slate directly to streaming. We are a studio that takes immense pride in making cinematic experiences. Alpha is a tentpole movie for the company.”

The statement continued: “Alpha is our attempt in trying to mount something incredibly special. With one of the finest actors of our country, Alia Bhatt, headlining the film, along with another brilliant young actor, Sharvari. We are hopeful that we have made a good film in Alpha and it will entertain everyone and prove that audiences will give the same amount of love to this film as they shower upon other action movies.”

The report also referenced an anonymous source claiming that Aditya Chopra’s YRF had negotiated a massive streaming deal with Netflix India, reportedly worth Rs 215 crore, for a direct digital release of Alpha. Despite this, the production house has reaffirmed that the film will debut on the big screen.

Initially slated for a December 2025 release, Alpha was later pushed to April 17, 2026, due to additional work on visual effects. However, even this date appears uncertain, as Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan is set to release that same weekend. Naturally, the makers will be keen to avoid a box-office clash.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha was first teased during the post-credit scene of War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Junior NTR, where Bobby Deol made a cameo.