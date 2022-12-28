scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

Alia Bhatt shares unseen photos from her wedding functions in latest reel. See here

Alia Bhatt shared many unseen photos from the year that went by, including a few photos from her wedding functions.

alia bhatt picsAlia Bhatt shares unseen photos from her wedding. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Alia Bhatt had a fantastic 2022. Her films, including Gangubai Kathiawadi, Darlings and Brahmastra, created a stir and even in her personal life, Alia started a new chapter after getting married to Ranbir Kapoor and welcoming her first child Raha. On Wednesday, Alia took to Instagram to share some unseen photos from the year that she never uploaded on social media.

These photos had her trying on her wedding dress for the first time, her look from her haldi function, some photos from her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone, her vacation with her sister Shaheen, and a few unseen photos from her pregnancy days. Alia shared the reel with the caption, “pics that never made it to the gram 👀.”

Check out Alia Bhatt’s reel here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Check out the unseen photos shared by Alia Bhatt here:

Alia Bhatt Alia Bhatt shared this photo from her first fitting of her wedding outfit. alia bhatt wedding unseen photos She shared a click of her hair from her Haldi function. alia bhatt baby Alia shared this photo from her pregnancy days alia bhatt baby And another from the time she went ‘swimming for two’. alia bhatt pregnancy diet Alia showed what she ate during her second trimester. alia bhatt hollywood debut Alia shared a photo from the shoot of Heart of Stone. alia bhatt edward Alia’s portrait with her cat Edward. alia bhatt cat name Another click of Alia with her cat. alia bhatt birthday pics Alia’s photo from her birthday vacation. alia bhatt sister Alia with her sister Shaheen during their weekend trip. alia bhatt mother Alia shared this photo with her mother Soni Razdan from Diwali. alia bhatt 2022 Alia shared another unseen photo from 2022
Also Read |12 best Malayalam movies of 2022: Bheeshma Parvam, Thallumaala, Hridayam in the list

Alia Bhatt’s performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Darlings earned her much praise. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film is fighting for a spot at the BAFTAs and the Oscars in various categories as well. Alia also had a small but significant part in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The film has received various nominations at the Critics Choice Awards and the Golden Globes.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
China, West, G20 Presidency: Opportunities & concerns for India in 2023
China, West, G20 Presidency: Opportunities & concerns for India in 2023
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban
Of 2 Russians found dead in Odisha hotel, one was tycoon and Ukraine war ...
Of 2 Russians found dead in Odisha hotel, one was tycoon and Ukraine war ...

In 2023, Alia is looking forward to the release of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, where she co-stars with Ranveer Singh. She will also be seen in her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone, where she shares screen space with Wonder Woman actor Gal Gadot.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-12-2022 at 13:28 IST
Next Story

MIT engineers develop paper-thin solar cells to turn any surface into a power source

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

salman khan birthday photos
Inside Salman Khan’s 57th birthday bash
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close