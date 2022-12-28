Alia Bhatt shares unseen photos from her wedding functions in latest reel. See here

Alia Bhatt had a fantastic 2022. Her films, including Gangubai Kathiawadi, Darlings and Brahmastra, created a stir and even in her personal life, Alia started a new chapter after getting married to Ranbir Kapoor and welcoming her first child Raha. On Wednesday, Alia took to Instagram to share some unseen photos from the year that she never uploaded on social media.

These photos had her trying on her wedding dress for the first time, her look from her haldi function, some photos from her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone, her vacation with her sister Shaheen, and a few unseen photos from her pregnancy days. Alia shared the reel with the caption, “pics that never made it to the gram 👀.”

Check out Alia Bhatt’s reel here:

Check out the unseen photos shared by Alia Bhatt here:

Alia Bhatt shared this photo from her first fitting of her wedding outfit.

She shared a click of her hair from her Haldi function.

Alia shared this photo from her pregnancy days

And another from the time she went 'swimming for two'.

Alia showed what she ate during her second trimester.

Alia shared a photo from the shoot of Heart of Stone.

Alia's portrait with her cat Edward.

Another click of Alia with her cat.

Alia's photo from her birthday vacation.

Alia with her sister Shaheen during their weekend trip.

Alia shared this photo with her mother Soni Razdan from Diwali.

Alia shared another unseen photo from 2022

Alia Bhatt’s performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Darlings earned her much praise. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film is fighting for a spot at the BAFTAs and the Oscars in various categories as well. Alia also had a small but significant part in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The film has received various nominations at the Critics Choice Awards and the Golden Globes.

In 2023, Alia is looking forward to the release of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, where she co-stars with Ranveer Singh. She will also be seen in her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone, where she shares screen space with Wonder Woman actor Gal Gadot.