Alia Bhatt shares unseen photos from her wedding functions in latest reel. See here

Alia Bhatt had a fantastic 2022. Her films, including Gangubai Kathiawadi, Darlings and Brahmastra, created a stir and even in her personal life, Alia started a new chapter after getting married to Ranbir Kapoor and welcoming her first child Raha. On Wednesday, Alia took to Instagram to share some unseen photos from the year that she never uploaded on social media.
These photos had her trying on her wedding dress for the first time, her look from her haldi function, some photos from her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone, her vacation with her sister Shaheen, and a few unseen photos from her pregnancy days. Alia shared the reel with the caption, “pics that never made it to the gram 👀.”
Alia Bhatt’s performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Darlings earned her much praise. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film is fighting for a spot at the BAFTAs and the Oscars in various categories as well. Alia also had a small but significant part in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The film has received various nominations at the Critics Choice Awards and the Golden Globes.
In 2023, Alia is looking forward to the release of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, where she co-stars with Ranveer Singh. She will also be seen in her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone, where she shares screen space with Wonder Woman actor Gal Gadot.