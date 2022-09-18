scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 18, 2022

Alia Bhatt shares stunning new picture with Ranbir Kapoor, calls him her ‘home’

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently seen on the big screen in their latest release Brahmastra.

alia and ranbirAlia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married earlier this year after dating for four years. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Ranbir Kapoor might be a wanderer on screen, but for actor-wife Alia Bhatt, he is her home. Fans of the couple can never get enough of them and now Alia Bhatt has posted a new picture with the actor, which captures the duo in a gentle, loving moment.

The couple, riding high on the success of their latest release Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva, were clicked by celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker. Ranbir and Alia are expecting their first child together.

In the black and white picture, Ranbir is seen gently kissing Alia’s nose as she flashes her dimpled smile. Both of them have their eyes closed. Alia posted the picture on her Instagram page and captioned, “home ♾️🫶.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

After dating for four years, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in April this year. Two months later in June, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt started dating when they began work on their latest release Brahmastra. Fans have appreciated their on-screen chemistry from the Karan Johar-produced fantasy epic, which features them as Shiva and Isha.

Also Read |Alia Bhatt’s baby shower to be a vegan treat. Is it healthy to remain vegan during pregnancy?

The duo has also been promoting the film non-stop, going on city tours and interacting with their fans and the media. Recently, in an interview with Navbharat Times, Ranbir opened up about how he is “dependent” on Alia.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sleight of Sukesh Chandrashekhar: Life of a conman with an obsession for ...Premium
Sleight of Sukesh Chandrashekhar: Life of a conman with an obsession for ...
A letter from Lakhimpur Kheri: All that died in a UP village as two siste...Premium
A letter from Lakhimpur Kheri: All that died in a UP village as two siste...
Godard, God & Kerala: A breathless admirationPremium
Godard, God & Kerala: A breathless admiration
Tavleen Singh writes: Punishment without proofPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Punishment without proof

“I boast a lot that I am a very independent person and I am detached but I am very dependent on Alia. I don’t go to the bathroom or eat food without knowing where she is. It is very important for me that Alia stays near me,” he had said.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-09-2022 at 02:01:05 pm
Next Story

JoSAA Counselling 2022: Round 1 mock seat allotment released; here’s how to check

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Meet Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna’s 20-year-old son, Aarav
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 18: Latest News
Advertisement