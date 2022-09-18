Alia Bhatt shares stunning new picture with Ranbir Kapoor, calls him her ‘home’

Ranbir Kapoor might be a wanderer on screen, but for actor-wife Alia Bhatt, he is her home. Fans of the couple can never get enough of them and now Alia Bhatt has posted a new picture with the actor, which captures the duo in a gentle, loving moment.

The couple, riding high on the success of their latest release Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva, were clicked by celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker. Ranbir and Alia are expecting their first child together.

In the black and white picture, Ranbir is seen gently kissing Alia’s nose as she flashes her dimpled smile. Both of them have their eyes closed. Alia posted the picture on her Instagram page and captioned, “home ♾️🫶.”

After dating for four years, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in April this year. Two months later in June, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt started dating when they began work on their latest release Brahmastra. Fans have appreciated their on-screen chemistry from the Karan Johar-produced fantasy epic, which features them as Shiva and Isha.

The duo has also been promoting the film non-stop, going on city tours and interacting with their fans and the media. Recently, in an interview with Navbharat Times, Ranbir opened up about how he is “dependent” on Alia.

“I boast a lot that I am a very independent person and I am detached but I am very dependent on Alia. I don’t go to the bathroom or eat food without knowing where she is. It is very important for me that Alia stays near me,” he had said.