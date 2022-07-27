scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Alia Bhatt shares a sneak peek of her living room, pet cat Edward steals the show

Alia Bhatt shares an adorable video of her furry friend Edward, while also giving a glimpse of her home in Mumbai.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 27, 2022 3:58:50 pm
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir KapoorAlia Bhatt with her pet cat. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Soon-to-be mommy Alia Bhatt recently gave a sneak peek of her aesthetic living room, but her cat Edward stole the show.

In the video, Alia is seen talking to her pet cat Edward, while giving a glimpse of the minimalist house she shares with husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor.

The 29-year-old actor, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie Darlings, posed a question to Eddie. She asked, “Eddie, you have just seen the trailer of Darlings, what do you feel? Did you like it? Did you enjoy it?” As the cat maintained its poker face, Alia says, “Please smile.” After several attempts and requests, Alia gives up on the cat and says “Cool.” Apart from Edward, Alia is also a cat mom to Juniper.

Also Read |Alia Bhatt: ‘Why does having a family or a child have to change my professional life?’
Alia Bhatt pet Alia Bhatt’s pet cat Edward.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently busy shooting comedy drama Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role. Apart from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, the actor will also be seen in Brahmastra which marks her first collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor.

