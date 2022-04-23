Alia Bhatt shares new photos from wedding day with ‘cat of honour’, Riddhima Kapoor calls her ‘my beautiful girl’

Alia Bhatt shared a new set of photos from her wedding day. The RRR actor got married to Ranbir Kapoor on April 14. Since then, Alia, her family members and her friends have been sharing several photos from the dreamy ceremony.

In the new set of pictures, Alia is seen striking a pose with her cat Snow. One of the photos has her sitting beautifully as a bride. Along with the photos, she wrote, “Cat of honour 🤍✨” The photos got love from Alia’s mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor who dropped a heart emoji on it. Her sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor Sahani commented on the photos saying, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ my most beautiful girl.”

Aditi Rao Hydari called Alia, “❤️😍 so so so beautiful ❤️.” VJ Anusha Dandekar also found the pictures “pretty”. Anushka Ranjan left a comment on the photo in which she wrote, “Angel girl 🤍.”

After her intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai, Alia had shared some beautiful pictures. Along with them, she wrote, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot – the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship – we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia ✨♥️”

Soon after her wedding, Alia returned to work. She is currently filming for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with Ranveer Singh in Rajasthan.