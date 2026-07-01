Alia Bhatt shares intense workout video, fans call her ‘Alpha mama’

Alia Bhatt cranked up the excitement for Alpha by sharing a high-intensity gym video while announcing that advance bookings for the YRF Spy Universe film are now officially open. Sharing a clip from her morning gym session, Alia showcased her rigorous workout routine featuring boxing drills, strength training, and functional exercises. She captioned the post, “αlpha morning routine with fire & rage 🔥👊🏻 advanced booking open now!”

The workout clip has grabbed fans’ attention not only for Alia’s dedication to fitness but also for its electrifying background music, which is believed to be from Alpha.

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Earlier too, Alia Bhatt and her co-star Sharvari shared a workout video on social media, where the two were seen working out in coordinated gym outfits. The clip showed them going through an intense training circuit, including boxing drills and tyre workouts.

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Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha marks the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe. The action thriller stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles, with Bobby Deol playing the antagonist.

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The film also features Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role and is expected to include special appearances from other characters within the spy universe.

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s film Alpha is also in the news after it received a UA 16+ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), with the censor board reportedly suggesting multiple edits before granting approval. According to reports, the CBFC has muted certain expletives and trimmed or modified a few violent sequences, including stabbing-related scenes, as part of its certification process.

Alpha is scheduled to hit theatres on July 3.