Alia Bhatt shares first photo of herself after becoming a ‘mama’, fans request her to share baby daughter’s pic

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt recently gave birth to her first child, a girl, on November 6. She was discharged from the hospital last week, and was photographed alongside husband Ranbir Kapoor. Now, Alia has shared the first picture of herself after becoming a mother.

In the picture, Alia appears out of focus in the background, as she highlights the mug in her hand, which has the word ‘mama’ written on it. Along with the photo, Alia wrote in the caption, “It me,” and added a yellow heart emoji. After the actor shared the picture, her fans showered her with a lot of love and congratulated her on becoming a mother. Some also asked Alia to share a picture of her baby girl. “Please show us Baby pic 🥺 we want to see ❤️,” read a comment on Alia’s post.

While Alia is at home with her newborn, Ranbir made sure to not miss his workout sessions amid his parenting duties. Ranbir’s fitness coach Drew Neal posted a photo with the actor from inside a gym. He captioned it, “This guy probably had the best excuse not to hit the gym this week after the birth of his baby daughter. However, he didn’t skip a beat and smashed every single session. Congratulations once again @aliaabhatt @ranbir_kapoooor.”

Earlier, pictures of Ranbir surfaced online as he stepped out of his house hours after welcoming Alia and his daughter home. He was seen wearing a blue tracksuit as the paparazzi clicked his photos.

Ranbir and Alia had released a statement on the birth of their daughter: “And in the best news of our lives, our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love, blessed and obsessed parents, love love love Ranbir and Alia.”