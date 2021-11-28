Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan pen emotional posts for Shaheen Bhatt on her birthday: ‘Love for you will shine bright…’

November 28, 2021 12:29:05 pm
Alia Bhatt wished her sister Shaheen Bhatt on her 33rd birthday, with a heartwarming photo. In the photo, Alia gives a kiss to Shaheen, and the two share a hug.
In the caption, Alia called the birthday girl her “sweetie, “happy place”, “safe place” among others. She said that there isn’t a word in the dictionary that could help her fully express her gratitude for Shaheen’s existence.
“I wish you all the love and joy in the world and when the weathers not great I’ll be there holding up an umbrella!,” Alia added.
Their mother, Soni Razdan, meanwhile, wrote an emotional poem for her “dearest” Shaheen.
The poem reads, “Happy Birthday my sweetness and light
Your love and perfection makes everything light
The day you were born the sun shone so bright
And in more ways than one day never became night
(Ha ha you know what I mean right
About babies who don’t sleep in the night)
What I’m saying is that you’re one in a million
You’re absolutely fabulous and beautiful and a zillion
Times better than you’ll ever know
So hold onto that thought and don’t let it go
You’re smart and your special, you’re all heart and compassion
Your way with words won’t go out of fashion
That’s cause my darling you’re so honest and strong
In my eyes you can do no wrong
Wish you all the love and the glory
As you continue to write your story
Happy Birthday my sweetness and light
My love for you will always shine bright”
Shaheen Bhatt authored a book called I’ve Never Been (Un)Happier published in 2019, in which she detailed her struggle with depression and insomnia. She also debunked myths about the condition. Previously she had spoken on social media about her mental health issues.
Meanwhile, Alia has her hands full in terms of upcoming projects. She will next be seen in RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmāstra, Darlings, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.
