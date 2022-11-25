Alia Bhatt shares breathtaking view from her home, celebrates 6 years of Dear Zindagi

Alia Bhatt, who announced the name of her newborn daughter on Thursday, took to Instagram on Friday to celebrate six years of her film Dear Zindagi. Alia shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in the film. To mark the special day, Alia shared a video of the beach with the dialogues of the memorable ‘samundar se kabaddi’ scene. It seems she took the video from her home that she shares with Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha.

Her Instagram story then shifts to the scene of the film which was performed by Alia’s Kaira and Shah Rukh’s Dr Jug.

Directed by Gauri Shinde, Dear Zindagi had Alia playing a 20-something cinematographer who is going through a few hardships in life and decides to pause. During this phase, she meets a therapist, Dr Jug, played by Shah Rukh Khan, who teaches her to start loving her life again. The film also starred Kunal Kapoor, Ali Zafar, Angad Bedi, Ira Dubey among others.

In 2022, Alia Bhatt has appeared in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, her home production Darlings and Dharma Productions’ Brahmastra, making this a very successful year for the actor. Darlings marked her debut home production. The film was co-produced by SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

Alia’s upcoming films include her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Alia got married earlier this year to her longtime boyfriend actor Ranbir Kapoor. She recently welcomed her daughter Raha. On Thursday, as she announced the name of her baby girl, she credited Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor for coming up with the name. She explained the meaning of Raha in the caption and wrote, “Raha, in its purest form means divine path, in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla – rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss.”

She added, “And true to her name, from the first moment we held her – we felt it ALL! ❤️Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun. ☀️☀️☀️”