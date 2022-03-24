Alia Bhatt shares ‘appreciation post’ for sister Shaheen Bhatt, revisits Maldives trip. See here

Alia Bhatt on Thursday morning shared an appreciation post for her sister Shaheen Bhatt. Alia celebrated her 29th birthday on a private island in the Maldives with Shaheen and their mother Soni Razdan. The new picture appears to be from the same trip.

Alia captioned the post, “Sister appreciation post 🎈 I love you @shaheenb you make everything better ☀️☀️.” Soni Razdan also reacted to this photo in the comments section and wrote, “🥰🥰🥰.”

Alia Bhatt’s ‘appreciation post’ for sister Shaheen Bhatt:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Shaheen and Soni had also shared several pictures from Alia’s birthday trip. Celebrating her 29th birthday, Alia had posted a special video, which she had captioned, “this is 29 ☀thank you for all the love.”

See more photos from Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, and Soni Razdan’s Maldives trip:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheen Bhatt (@shaheenb)

Alia is looking forward to the release of RRR. The big-budget period drama, directed by SS Rajamouli and starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, is scheduled to arrive in theatres next week. She also has Brahmastra, Darlings, Jee Le Zaraa and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the pipeline.

Alia will also be seen alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in her first international movie, the Netflix spy film Heart of Stone. Alia was last seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi and gained a lot of praise for her performance.