Alia Bhatt wants her ‘sunshine’ as she spends a day out with Shaheen, Arjun Kapoor takes a playful dig: ‘Sunshine’s shooting…’

Actor Arjun Kapoor took a playful dig at Alia Bhatt after she shared a couple of sun-kissed photos. Alia is in the midst of shooting for her first Hollywood film, Heart Of Stone with Gal Gadot. She had taken to Instagram and posted a couple of photos of herself lying in the grass and enjoying the sun.

She captioned her post, “Just give me my sunshine and I’ll be on my way.” Arjun responded, “Sunshine is in mumbai shooting with Luv ranjan!” He was referring to Ranbir Kapoor, who is in the midst of shooting for his next film with Luv Ranjan. Fans flooded her post with several hearts and heart-eyed emoticons.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

Her sister, Shaheen Bhatt had shared several photos too. She captioned her post, “You are the sky. Everything else – it’s just the weather.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheen Bhatt (@shaheenb)

Last month, Ranbir and Alia tied the knot after dating for almost five years. The couple had fallen in love while shooting for their film Brahmastra and went public with their relationship at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception in 2017.

Alia, who has always been upfront about her love for Ranbir, had told indianexpress.com that she ‘deeply believes in their relationship’, and doesn’t wish to hide it. She had said, “There is nothing to hide. There is a time in your life when you feel you shouldn’t speak about it — you’re too protective of it, or you are not sure, or you don’t want to talk about personal things in life. It is not like I am plastering my relationship on every wall in the city or the country, but there’s also nothing to hide. I am not going to lie that I am not in a relationship. In terms of my age also, I have gone past the point where I would hide it.”