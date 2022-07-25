Alia Bhatt: ‘Shah Rukh Khan said he doesn’t co-produce, but did Darlings for the memories’

July 25, 2022 3:53:28 pm
Alia Bhatt’s next film Darlings is set to premiere on August 5 on Netflix. The actor has also co-produced the film with Shah Rukh Khan. At the trailer launch of the movie, Alia opened up about working with SRK.
Alia Bhatt shared that when she heard the narration, she immediately said yes to the film, and also chose to produce it. The actor added that she soon received a call from SRK. “Shah Rukh told me, ‘I usually don’t co produce but I will do it for you, for the memories. Don’t worry at all, bohot mazze karenge (we will have a lot of fun),’” Alia said.
The actor also narrated Shah Rukh Khan’s reaction after watching Darlings. “Shah Rukh called me up and thanked me in this film’s lingo. He said, ‘Thanks u darlings for doing this movie,’” she said with a broad smile.
At the event, Alia Bhatt also opened up about naming her production company Eternal Sunshine. The Brahmastra actor said that she loves the sun and sunshine. She added that movies are eternal, and can also give us light.
Also starring Shefali Shah, Vijay Verma and Roshan Mathew, Darlings is directed by debutant Jasmeet K Reen.
