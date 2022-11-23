scorecardresearch
Alia Bhatt says worried about raising daughter in public eye, whether she wants her to be an actor: ‘I talk about it with my husband, friends, family’

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor became parents to a baby girl on November 6, 2022. Like many new parents in Bollywood, Alia Bhatt is also concerned about the privacy of her baby girl and whether she would eventually want her to follow in her parents' footsteps.

alia bhattAlia Bhatt has become a mother recently. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Bollywood celebrities have recently been quite protective of their newborns and try their best to keep them away from the public gaze. Anushka Sharma, Neha Dhupia and Priyanka Chopra have been quite careful about not letting the paparazzi click pictures of their daughters. Joining the bandwagon is the new mother Alia Bhatt, who has recently expressed her apprehension about bringing up her child in the ‘public eye’.

Alia did an interview with the magazine, Marie Claire, during her pregnancy and shared how she discussed it with her friends, family and husband Ranbir Kapoor that she doesn’t want anyone interfering with her child’s life just because she is Alia Bhatt’s baby.

Alia and Ranbir became parents to a baby girl on November 6, 2022. They announced her birth in a statement that read, “And in the best news of our lives, our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love, blessed and obsessed parents, love love love Ranbir and Alia.”

Talking about how she feels protective about her child’s choices, Alia told the magazine, “I am a little concerned about bringing up a child in the public eye. I talk about it with my friends, with my family, and my husband a lot. I don’t want there to be a, sort of, intrusion into my child’s life.” She added that it is her choice to be an actor and be a public figure, but maybe her child won’t choose the same path. “So that’s something that I feel very protective about,” added the actor.

Given that she comes from a filmy background and her husband is an actor too, what if her daughter chooses to be an actor? Alia responded, “I don’t think that’s something that I can really prepare and plan for. I don’t want to have any fixed ideas of how I want that to be. Because why should I have any expectations and then be met with any disappointment or elation or anything of that sort? So they need the slate blank, a bit.”

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra: Shiva Part 1. In the film, she shared the screen with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. Though the film minted money at the ticket counters, it failed to impress the critics.

