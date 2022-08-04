Alia Bhatt says ‘we need to boycott the boycotts’

Actor Alia Bhatt, who will soon be seen in the Netflix movie Darlings, recently spoke about the increasing trend of films and movie stars facing boycotts on social media, and how they are under the scanner for even the tiniest mistakes they make.

While talking to Executive Director of The Indian Express, Anant Goenka, and The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta during the Express Adda on Monday, Alia spoke about letting go of her filters. Alia said that she is “actually a person who does not have any filters”. She continued, “I don’t think I am a bad human being so I will never say something wrong in that sense where I feel like I should be scared with the kind of thinking I have or the kind of person I am.”

Alia Bhatt said that the worst would be that she makes a mistake once in a while and she is completely alright with that. The Highway actor said, “I am okay with making a mistake. Nowadays, you are getting trolled for sneezing, or breathing, or getting out of a car. So am I worried about that? No. Not at all. Am I worried about making a mistake? No. Not at all because if I don’t make a mistake, how am I going to learn? Or how am I going to question?”

Alia Bhatt insisted that one learns from mistakes, and she is “okay with being incorrect”. “I am okay with making mistakes in general because otherwise I don’t believe I’ll be able to learn. I am okay with being wrong. I am okay with being incorrect,” she said.

When asked about the term ‘cancel culture’, Alia said, “We need to cancel ‘cancel culture’. We need to boycott the boycotts.”

Alia Bhatt is awaiting the release of her debut production, Darlings. Her production house Eternal Sunshine is co-producing the movie with superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. The film starts streaming on Netflix from August 5.