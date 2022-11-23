scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022

Alia Bhatt says sometimes she wants to ‘vanish, disappear’: ‘There’re moments you feel overwhelmed with conversation around your life’

Alia Bhatt said she often reminds herself that if she wants to be a 'celebrated' actor, she will have to 'pay the price that comes with it'

Alia Bhatt wishes to sometimes 'vanish' to keep herself away from public attention.

Actor Alia Bhatt has been in the acting business since she was 19. With being an actor, she has also been a public figure, who is praised and criticised for whatever she does in equal measure. In a recent interview, the actor revealed how the constant attention around her life has been overwhelming sometimes. But, she also shared how she pacified herself whenever she was disturbed by whatever was being said or written about her.

Alia said she often reminds herself that if she wants to be a ‘celebrated’ actor, she will have to ‘pay the price that comes with it’. But despite a positive outlook, there are times when she just wants to ‘vanish’.

Speaking with the magazine Marie Claire, the actor shared, “There are moments when you feel a bit overwhelmed with the attention and the volume of conversation around your life. But the only thing I’ve had to tell myself is: You knew you wanted to become an actor, and that you wanted to be really good at it, and you wanted to be extremely celebrated. Then you can’t not want—and not pay—the price that comes with it. You can’t have your cake and eat it, too.”

Alia feels the attention that comes with being an actor does not only have drawbacks. She added, “There are in-between [times when] I would like to maybe vanish and disappear. There’s a lot of good stuff that happens from this attention, from this limelight, as well.”

Alia Bhatt has been at the receiving end of trolling several times in her career. Back in 2013, she was trolled for naming the President of India wrong on Koffee With Karan. She also faced backlash for her comment, “If you don’t like me, don’t watch me. I can’t help it.”

Not just the trolls, there have been times when Alia has been tough on herself. When she was 17, she was “obsessed” with her body and weight and that “took a toll” on her. But during her pregnancy, the actor said, “I’ve never felt more comfortable and more happy and more at peace (with my body).”

Alia Bhatt will be next seen in her debut Hollywood project, Heart of Stone. She also has Jee Le Zaraa, directed by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar where she will star alongside Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

First published on: 23-11-2022 at 11:36:36 am
