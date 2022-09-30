scorecardresearch
Alia Bhatt says the thought of raiding Ranbir Kapoor’s wardrobe led her to create her own maternity line: ‘I was overwhelmed’

Alia Bhatt announced on social media that she will be launching her line of maternity wear soon.

alia bhattAlia Bhatt is all set to launch her maternity line. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Alia Bhatt, who will be embracing motherhood soon, is launching her own line of maternity wear. Alia shared on Instagram on Friday that after she got pregnant, she was really struggling to find clothes that had her sense of style and were also comfortable. Alia shared in her note, “I’m launching my own line of maternity wear. I don’t think anyone will ask why but let me tell you anyway.”

She continued, “It’s not like I’ve bought maternity clothes before. But when I got down to it, I was overwhelmed.” The Brahmastra actor added that she was confused between buying clothes of a larger size or wearing husband Ranbir Kapoor’s clothes. “Do I buy brands I already wear but in a bigger size? Should I raid Ranbir’s wardrobe?” she wrote. Alia explained that her line of maternity wear started as a way to fill the gap in her existing wardrobe.

Alia previously launched a kids wear brand called Ed-a-Mamma. She posts about the brand frequently on her social media.

 

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in April 2022 and announced their pregnancy in June 2022. Alia shared the pregnancy announcement on Instagram with a photo from the hospital. “Our baby ….. coming soon ♾❤️✨” she wrote in the caption.

In a recent chat with Bollywood Bubble, the couple revealed that they are preparing for the baby’s arrival. “We have done everything, the room is done, we have done all the preparations that are required for a child,” said Ranbir. Alia added, “My check list is ready, like I am foreseeing things, ‘if we have this etc…’ but one can never be prepared for it. We take each day as it comes.”

Also Read |Vikram Vedha movie review: Story’s the biggest star in this smart Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan thriller

Alia was last seen in Brahmastra. She is now looking forward to the release of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone.

