Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor are ‘overwhelmed’ with love after her pregnancy announcement, shares unseen photo

Alia Bhatt shared an unseen photo with Ranbir Kapoor on social media as she thanked her followers for all the good wishes after her pregnancy announcement.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 28, 2022 4:27:23 pm
alia bhattAlia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announced their pregnancy on Monday.

Alia Bhatt, who announced her pregnancy on Monday, took to social media on Tuesday to thank her fans and followers for all their good wishes. She shared a new photo of hers and Ranbir Kapoor, which looks like it is from one of their pre-wedding functions, and wrote a message alongside.

“Overwhelmed with all the love! Have tried to read everyone’s messages and good wishes and all I want to say is, it truly feels so special to celebrate such a big moment in our lives with all your love and blessings! Thank you to every single one of you,” she wrote.

alia bhatt Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share a new photo.

Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy on Monday with a photo from the hospital that featured husband Ranbir Kapoor’s back as they went through their ultrasound. The image on the screen was covered with a heart. She wrote in the caption, “Our baby ….. coming soon ♾❤️✨”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Alia’s parents and Ranbir’s family are over the moon with this announcement. Earlier Mahesh Bhatt told Hindustan Times, “There’s another universe which is going to descend in our backyard and in our life.” He added, “The child, who will be born… There has never been a child like the one which is coming soon, and never will there be a child. Every child that is born is unique and unrepeatable.”

Soni Razdan, Neetu Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared their good wishes for the soon-to-be parents on social media.

Alia and Ranbir started dating five years ago when they met on the sets of Brahmastra. The Ayan Mukerji film is due to release in September. The couple tied the knot in a low-key but lavish ceremony at their residence in Mumbai in April. The photographs from the wedding were shared by Alia on social media.

On the film front, Ranbir will soon be seen in Shamshera. He has Brahmastra, Animal and Luv Ranjan’s next in the pipeline. Alia is presently working on her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone. Her upcoming films include Darlings and Brahmastra.

