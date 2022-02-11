Alia Bhatt says she’s been married to Ranbir Kapoor ‘for a long time, in my head’

Actor Alia Bhatt in an interview said that in her mind, she’s been married to boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor ‘for many years’. She was reacting to a comment that Ranbir had made in 2020, when he told ex-journalist Rajeev Masand that were it not for the pandemic, he’d have tied the knot with Alia already.

He’d added that marriage is a box that he’d like to tick sooner rather than later. Alia was asked about Ranbir’s comments in a recent chat with NDTV. She said, “He is right but, in my head, I am married to Ranbir, in fact, I am married to Ranbir in my head for a long time. Everything happens for a reason. Whenever we do get married it will work out right and in a beautiful way.”

Alia and Ranbir made dating rumours official in 2018. They fell in love while working on their first film together, Brahmastra. The majorly-delayed fantasy epic will now arrive in screens later this year.

But before that, she’ll be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. In another interview, she attributed her success to everybody she has worked with in her career. Alia, the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, said that she has grown up hearing stories about the sacrifices people used to make, just to get a film off the ground, and this has made her aware of the hard work that goes into moviemaking.

In a chat with Bollywood Hungama, ahead of the release of her new film Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia was asked if being a team player has anything to do with her success. Alia said, “I’m a director-producer’s daughter, I’ve heard so many stories along the way about how difficult it is for people to actually put a film together. Log apne ghar girwi rakhte hain (People used to mortgage their houses).”

She added, “In the olden times, it used to be that you put your life on the line to make a film. I’m not about focussing on just my own work. It’s about everybody’s work, together. Everybody’s contribution is important. Films aren’t made by one person. It’s a whole crew of people coming together. Talk to any director or producer, they’re so protective of their crew, because they know that nothing would happen without them. So, I don’t believe that any of the success that has come my way has come because of me. It’s come because of the effort of every single person that I’ve encountered. Every team and crew member, every assistant director, every technician. Everybody on the set… We are just the face.”

Alia made her debut in 2012, with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year. She has since appeared in hit films such as Raazi, Kapoor & Sons and Gully Boy.