Alia Bhatt says she has watched Brahmastra trailer 25-30 times: ‘Been so nervous, haven’t slept properly for a week’

Alia Bhatt is super kicked about Brahmastra’s trailer, which is going to release on June 15. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Alia shared a message with her fans that Brahmastra has taken a lot of effort, energy, love and attention. She said she believes in director Ayan Mukerji’s vision, whom she tags as “wonder boy.”

“Gentle but a forceful reminder that Brahmastra trailer is releasing tomorrow. That is the 15th of June in the morning. It is a very big deal. Very big moment for all of us. We are very excited. I have not slept properly since a week because I have been so nervous. I have seen the trailer like some 25-30 times. It is a very big moment for me in a big way because it is not just a film. I have said this time and again that the kind of effort energy love attention focus has gone into the film is kind of out of the world,” she said.

She added, “Over the years, people have been asking me what’s happening with Brahmastra, when is it releasing, what is happening etc etc, and I have just kept my head down and kept quiet because I was like I know my best friend, who is my wonder boy, Ayan has a certain vision with this film and it takes time to make. Hopefully, when it is going to come out to the world, you all will love it and enjoy it.”

Earlier, talking about the film, Ayan Mukerji said that the Ranbir Kapoor starrer is about “astras of light and shakti which were created in ancient India, but are protected in modern India.” He said for many years, he thought the film would never be made.

“For many years, I thought this film would never get made and I’ll die making Brahmastra. So many people asked me why the film is taking so long, and why is it so expensive. They asked me to make another romantic film. But, I always believed, if we got Brahmastra right, it would be very pioneering for our country. The film would find a large audience in the country. That energy has caused many positive things to happen,” he added.

Brahmastra marks Alia’s first film with Ranbir Kapoor. It is the couple’s first film after getting married. The film also marks Ranbir’s third collaboration with Ayan after Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The film, which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna, will release on September 9.