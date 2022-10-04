Alia Bhatt says perfection is boring: ‘No greater impact than being yourself’

Alia Bhatt was recently honoured by TIME magazine and at the ceremony, the Darlings actor made a speech about celebrating her flaws.

“I want to take a moment with you all to celebrate my flaws along with my strengths. For example, I’m terrible at spelling but I do know what to say to someone who is vulnerable. My general knowledge is widely known to be weak but my emotional intelligence is something I have worked really hard to cultivate,” she said.

Alia Bhatt, who announced her pregnancy a few months ago, also spoke about the kind of pressure she has always felt about her weight and her appearance but added that she chooses to live her life to the fullest. “I have a tendency to be hard on myself with regard to my weight and my appearance but I never say no to a french fry because you know…”

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor said that there was “no greater impact than being yourself” as she accepted the honour and concluded her speech by saying that the award had a huge impact on her, and her baby. “But for now, tonight this award has genuinely made an impact on me. Me and my little one, who has relentlessly kicked me through this speech,” she said.

Alia shared the video along with a caption where she spoke about the rules that are set for women. “There are so many rules that knowingly or unknowingly we think in order to be liked, to be loved, to be good, we have to be completely devoid of fault – an impossible, mythical being that could only really exist in the pages of a fairytale,” read a part of her caption. She concluded the caption by writing, “Perfection is boring. It’s the flaws that make you, YOU.”

Alia Bhatt was recently seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. She will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone.