Alia Bhatt says her oversized sunglasses made her almost unrecognisable at Gucci’s Demna show at Milan Fashion Week

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, the first Indian global ambassador for the Italian luxury fashion house Gucci, recently attended the highly anticipated debut runway show of the brand’s new creative director, Demna Gvasalia, at Milan Fashion Week. Alia shared her look from the event on social media and, in a video clip, reflected on her experience.

In the clip, Alia is seen speaking about the gala event, her meeting with Demna and her oversized sunglasses, which made it difficult for fellow attendees to recognise her.

The actor said, “Oh my god, that was insane. It was just like, I think I’m still like, okay, just taking it in. I felt like there was performance. There was like some outstanding looks. I mean some of those pants looked like butter. Like I want to wear them now. I loved the menswear. The looks were outstanding.”

Alia added, “Kate Moss closing the show, unreal. She looked so good. So as I walked there, Alessandro was there with Demna. Donatello Versace was there. Everybody was obviously congratulating him. Lots of people were there.”

Alia also talked about her meeting with Demna Gvasalia. She said, “I got a couple of seconds with him. What I said to him was that the whole room was still. It was incredible. And he said, ‘That’s great. That’s what fashion should do.’ And I fell in love.”

The actor added, “By the way, nobody was recognising me because of my glasses. The whole Gucci team was like, ‘Oh my god, Alia.’ So I was like, yeah, these glasses are there.”

Alia Bhatt shared the stunning photos from Milan Fashion Week with the caption, “About fashion 🖤.”

For the event, Alia wore an oversized black leather coat. She completed her look in black pointed-toe shoes, oversized sunglasses and a black Gucci bag. Alia’s outfit reflected Demna Gvasalia’s concept of ‘vicious gothic’ and ironic streetwear design.

Alia Bhatt was appointed Gucci’s first Indian global ambassador in May 2025.