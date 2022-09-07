scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Despite not being allowed inside Ujjain temple, Alia Bhatt says environment not negative to release Brahmastra

Actor Alia Bhatt requested the media to not spread any negativity around the release of her upcoming film Brahmastra.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia BhattAlia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen together in Brahmastra. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Alia Bhatt on Wednesday said September 9 is a good date as any to release their film Brahmastra. She said that “it is a beautiful environment to release a movie”. The comments come after Ranbir and Alia were stopped from visiting Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar temple by members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Bajrang Dal.

The members of the Hindu groups staged protests against Ranbir’s earlier comments about enjoying beef, which recently resurfaced online. Alia and Ranbir had gone to Mahakaleshwar temple on Tuesday to seek blessings from Lord Shiva for their film, which releases on September 9.

At a press meet in Delhi on Wednesday, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were asked if this is the right environment to release Brahmastra. Alia replied, “Climate bas ye hai ki September hai phir October aayega (Climate is such that it is September right now and it will be followed by October).”

The actor added, “There is no such thing. It is a beautiful environment to release a movie. Right now, we need to be healthy, happy, safe, secure. We should all feel grateful for just life in general. So aise kuch mat bolo, aap mat spread karo. The environment is not negative. Everything is positive, everything is good. And that is it.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Election Watch | A familiar name has cropped up as BJP takes on AAP in Gu...Premium
Election Watch | A familiar name has cropped up as BJP takes on AAP in Gu...
BJP brass to ministers: Strengthen organisation for success in 2024Premium
BJP brass to ministers: Strengthen organisation for success in 2024
Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 carsPremium
Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars
Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in IndiaPremium
Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in India

Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva is the first film in the announced trilogy. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. The film is said to have cameos by Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-09-2022 at 07:03:04 pm
Next Story

Celebrating art in the age of quarantine

Watch Live | We are at Apple Park covering the iPhone event. Catch the updates here
Click Here

Top News

India's eyes on Afghanistan as they take on Pak in must-win clash
Asia Cup LIVE

India's eyes on Afghanistan as they take on Pak in must-win clash

SC to go paperless for Delhi vs Centre Constitution bench hearing

SC to go paperless for Delhi vs Centre Constitution bench hearing

Delhi in bottom one-third of states, UTs with students lacking basic numeracy skills, survey finds

Delhi in bottom one-third of states, UTs with students lacking basic numeracy skills, survey finds

KRK gets bail in derogatory tweets case, to walk out of Thane jail tomorrow

KRK gets bail in derogatory tweets case, to walk out of Thane jail tomorrow

Mumbai court rejects Vidhie Mukerjea’s plea to stay with mother Indrani

Mumbai court rejects Vidhie Mukerjea’s plea to stay with mother Indrani

AAP leader tears Delhi L-G's defamation notice: 'Have right to speak truth'

AAP leader tears Delhi L-G's defamation notice: 'Have right to speak truth'

Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in India
S Y Quraishi writes

Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in India

Premium
Bengaluru's upscale communities among worst-hit by flooding

Bengaluru's upscale communities among worst-hit by flooding

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Premium
'I am a diabetic. Can I have sugarcane juice?'

'I am a diabetic. Can I have sugarcane juice?'

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shriya Saran daughter radha
Shriya Saran, and daughter Radha’s adorable photos from Europe
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 07: Latest News
Advertisement