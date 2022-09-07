Despite not being allowed inside Ujjain temple, Alia Bhatt says environment not negative to release Brahmastra

Actor Alia Bhatt on Wednesday said September 9 is a good date as any to release their film Brahmastra. She said that “it is a beautiful environment to release a movie”. The comments come after Ranbir and Alia were stopped from visiting Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar temple by members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Bajrang Dal.

The members of the Hindu groups staged protests against Ranbir’s earlier comments about enjoying beef, which recently resurfaced online. Alia and Ranbir had gone to Mahakaleshwar temple on Tuesday to seek blessings from Lord Shiva for their film, which releases on September 9.

At a press meet in Delhi on Wednesday, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were asked if this is the right environment to release Brahmastra. Alia replied, “Climate bas ye hai ki September hai phir October aayega (Climate is such that it is September right now and it will be followed by October).”

The actor added, “There is no such thing. It is a beautiful environment to release a movie. Right now, we need to be healthy, happy, safe, secure. We should all feel grateful for just life in general. So aise kuch mat bolo, aap mat spread karo. The environment is not negative. Everything is positive, everything is good. And that is it.”

Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva is the first film in the announced trilogy. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. The film is said to have cameos by Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.