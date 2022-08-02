Alia Bhatt says despite a few flops, Shah Rukh Khan needs ‘no advice’: ‘He’s the magic and magician put together’

August 2, 2022 11:17:28 am
Alia Bhatt is on a roll in her career at the moment. The actor appeared in the year’s biggest hits – Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR, so when she was asked what advice she would give to Shah Rukh Khan, who has had a few flops at the box office, Alia had a sage reply.
“He needs no advice. He’s the magic and magician put together. So I won’t give any advice to him, rather I’ll take advice from him on how magical he is,” Alia said while talking to Executive Director of The Indian Express, Anant Goenka, and The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta during the Express Adda on Monday.
Alia, who worked with SRK in Dear Zindagi, also chose the Badshah of Bollywood as her favourite actor in Hindi film industry, along with Kareena Kapoor Khan and husband Ranbir Kapoor. From Hollywood, she said her top favourites are Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio and Joaquin Phoenix.
When asked about the one role that is closest to her as a person, she named her role in Brahmastra. Alia said that just like her character, she was also falling in love with Ranbir while doing the film. “Closest because clearly she is falling in love with Ranbir Kapoor and I kind of did that already,” she said with a smile.
Alia Bhatt is awaiting the release of her debut production, Darlings. Her production house Eternal Sunshine is co-producing the movie with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. The film, also starring Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma, will start streaming on Netflix on August 5.
