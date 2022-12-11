scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 11, 2022

Alia Bhatt shares sun-kissed pics from ‘bathroom photoshoot’, gives shout-out to Deepika Padukone’s product: ‘My favourite…’

Alia Bhatt dropped new pictures on Instagram and Deepika Padukone's comment on the picture has caught everyone's attention.

alia bhatt, deepikaAlia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone's chat in Alia's comments section on Instagram has grabbed eyeballs. (Photo: Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone/Instagram)
Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle and treated her fans with some sun-kissed bathroom selfies on Sunday morning. Alia is sporting a pink ensemble and made a goofy face in one of the selfies. She wrote in the caption, “Sunday mornings are for finding some great light & aimlessly conducting a photoshoot in my bathroom. Happy Sunday.” 

Soon after she dropped the post, Bollywood celebrities flocked to the comment section and praised Alia’s ‘baby mama glow’.  Sonam Kapoor wrote, “Baby mama glow” and her mother, actor Soni Razdan said, “Hee hee.” 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

However, what caught everyone’s attention was Deepika Padukone’s comment. The actor wrote, “Why do I smell #ashwagandhabounce?.” Alia also replied and said, “hahaha you smell right beauty .. my favourite product currently.”

Deepika recently launched her self-care brand 82E and on November 15 she launched two products  “Ashwagandha Bounce” moisturiser and “Patchouli Glow” sunscreen. Fans replied to Deepika in the comments section and told her to stop with the advertising already. One of the fans wrote, “lol..height of advertisement.” Another remarked, “ ufffff anything for pr and marketing.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Alia and Ranbir welcomed their daughter on November 6 and recently they announced via social media that they have given their daughter the name ‘Raha’.  Alia wrote on Instagram, “The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings. Raha, in its purest form means divine path, in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan,In Bangla – rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her – we felt it ALL!  Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun.” 

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had tied the knot in April this year, after dating for over four years.

