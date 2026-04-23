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‘Wish for her to be an athlete’: Alia Bhatt says daughter Raha Kapoor is very competitive
Alia Bhatt has credited her mother, sister, and close-knit team as her strongest support system, noting that the people around her are not 'yes men' but offer honest opinions and constructive pushback.
Alia Bhatt, who recently returned from an anniversary getaway with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha Kapoor, spoke candidly about what she imagines her nearly four-year-old may one day pursue as a profession.
‘Wish for her to be an athlete’
In a conversation with Femina, Alia said, “I wish for her to actually be an athlete. She’s so competitive and she’s so athletic. She’s only three, but she really jumps around like a bee in a bonnet.”
She was also asked about the women who have shaped her perspective over the years. Alia quickly credited her mother, Soni Razdan, as one of her strongest influences. The actor reflected on growing up watching her balance motherhood with her enduring passion for acting. “I think, starting with my family. My mother, the strongest, most impactful influence growing up, watching her navigate through raising me and my sister, and still keeping the fire of wanting to be an actor alive in herself, whether she did it through theatre or through television.”
‘I don’t surround myself with people who say yes’
Alia Bhatt also spoke about her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, and her openness about mental health. “Then my sister, the way she’s been so outspoken about her journey with mental health and depression.” The actor also took a moment to highlight the importance of the women she works closely with, describing her professional circle as a strong, collaborative support system. According to her, their perspectives and energy have played a significant role in shaping her outlook. Alia said, “They all add so many different layers of support, opinion, perspective, and just energy to my life. I love when everything feels like a team effort.”
She added, “I don’t surround myself with people who say, ‘Yes, yes’. Who do everything I say. I love conflict and I love the ‘No’, or the ‘Okay, why do you think that way?”
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‘I’m saying no more than I’m saying yes’
Previously, Alia Bhatt has also spoken about how motherhood has reshaped her relationship with ambition. While her drive remains intact, she says it has become more focused and intentional. “I’m still very driven. I’m still very ambitious. But my ambition has become more centred. I’m saying no more than I’m saying yes. There’s only this much bandwidth that I have at this time… Otherwise I won’t be able to be as present,” she told Esquire India.
Acknowledging her privilege, she further added, “I’m speaking from a position where I can afford to make these choices right now. But I also have to be in a sane, sound mind, because I’m responsible for another life.”
On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in YRF’s spy universe film Alpha, co-starring Sharvari and Bobby Deol. She will also reunite with her husband Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War, slated for release next year.
Disclaimer: This article provides an editorial look at celebrity reflections on family, career, and personal growth. The mentions of mental health journeys are shared for informational and entertainment purposes and should not be taken as professional medical or psychological advice.
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