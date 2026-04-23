‘Wish for her to be an athlete’: Alia Bhatt says daughter Raha Kapoor is very competitive

Alia Bhatt, who recently returned from an anniversary getaway with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha Kapoor, spoke candidly about what she imagines her nearly four-year-old may one day pursue as a profession.

‘Wish for her to be an athlete’

In a conversation with Femina, Alia said, “I wish for her to actually be an athlete. She’s so competitive and she’s so athletic. She’s only three, but she really jumps around like a bee in a bonnet.”

She was also asked about the women who have shaped her perspective over the years. Alia quickly credited her mother, Soni Razdan, as one of her strongest influences. The actor reflected on growing up watching her balance motherhood with her enduring passion for acting. “I think, starting with my family. My mother, the strongest, most impactful influence growing up, watching her navigate through raising me and my sister, and still keeping the fire of wanting to be an actor alive in herself, whether she did it through theatre or through television.”