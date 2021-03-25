scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 25, 2021
Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali summoned by Mumbai court as Gangubai Kathiwadi’s son files defamation case

A criminal defamation case had been filed against Alia Bhatt, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and writer Hussain Zaidi by Gangubai Kathiawadi's adopted son Babuji Rawji Shah.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
March 25, 2021 11:59:33 am
alia bhatt, gangubai kathiawadiAlia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi will hit the theaters on July 30. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and actor Alia Bhatt have been summoned by the court of additional chief metropolitan magistrate in Mumbai in connection with a criminal defamation case filed by Babu Rawji Shah, one of the four children adopted by Gangubai Kathiawadi. The filmmaker is directing a film based on Kathiawadi’s life with Alia in the eponymous role.

As per an India Today report, Sanjay and Alia will have to present themselves before the Mumbai court on May 21.

Shah is one of the four children adopted by Kathiawadi. He has claimed that the chapter on Gangubai Kathiawadi in Hussain Zaidi’s book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai, is defamatory, tarnishes her reputation and violates his right to privacy and self-respect.

Also read |Alia Bhatt film Gangubai Kathiawadi lands in legal trouble

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on Hussain Zaidi’s book, in which Alia plays the lead role of Gangubai and hence the defamatory suit is filed against the filmmaker, the actress and Zaidi.

In other news, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, has now tested negative and will be getting back on set soon to restart shooting the remaining parts of the film in Mumbai. Gangubai Kathiawadi is scheduled to release in theatres on July 30.

