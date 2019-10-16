Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next titled Gangubai Kathiawadi, to star Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are finally working together in the director’s latest film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film stars Bhatt in the title role and is being produced by Bhansali Productions and Jayantilal Gada’s PEN India Ltd.

Bhansali was earlier supposed to work with Bhatt on Inshallah but the project got shelved. Inshallah was announced with Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt and was supposed to release during Eid 2020.

Bhansali Productions had earlier shared on Twitter, “Bhansali Productions has decided to not go ahead with In-shaa-Allah for now… Further announcement will be out soon… God willing🙏🏻@prerna982”

Soon after the project got shelved, it was rumoured that Bhansali might announce another film with Alia soon. There are reports suggesting that Ranveer Singh might have a cameo in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Apart from Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt will also be seen in Brahmastra, Sadak 2, Takht and RRR.

Gangubai Kathiawadi releases on September 11, 2020.