Toggle Menu
Have you seen these photos of Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan and Mouni Roy?https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/alia-bhatt-salman-khan-mouni-roy-social-media-photos-5628588/

Have you seen these photos of Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan and Mouni Roy?

Salman Khan, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Sunny Leone, Kajol, Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Bhumi Pednekar among others shared photos on their social media accounts today.

Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Mouni Roy social media photos
Here is an inside picture from Alia Bhatt’s birthday bash.

From Alia Bhatt’s birthday bash click to photos of stars getting ready for the Dabangg concert in Dubai, scroll to see all the latest celebrity social media photos.

Gauri Khan
(Photo: Gauri Khan/ Instagram)

Gauri Khan shared this click and wrote, “A huddle with Chris Martin ❤.. @aliaabhatt @_aamirkhan #RanbirKapoor @coldplay @iamsrk @natasha.poonawalla.”

Sonakshi Sinha
(Photo: Karan Johar/ Instagram)

Karan Johar shared this still of Sonakshi Sinha from Kalank and wrote, “She holds a world of emotions in her eyes. Meet #Satya in cinemas on 17th April. #Kalank @aslisona.”

sunny leone
(Photo: Sunny Leone/ Instagram)

Here is Sunny Leone’s latest click.

Advertising
Kajol
(Photo: Kajol/ Instagram)

“Hmmmm….. do I really need to say hi or can I get away with saying I just didn’t see you ????? #thatmoment #awkward #passingthoughts,” Kajol wrote with the click.

salman khan
(Photo: Salman Khan/ Instagram)

“Dubai, Aa gaye aapke sheher me. Swagat nahi karoge? #DabanggTour,” Salman Khan wrote with the photo.

Maniesh Paul
(Photo: Maniesh Paul/ Instagram)

Maniesh Paul shared this selfie and wrote, “And we are ready to perform for dubai!!!tonite!!!LIVE!!! @beingsalmankhan @katrinakaif @aslisona @shahdaisy @gururandhawa @aaysharma @jacquelinef143 #mp #show #super #bollywood #dabanggreloaded #dubai #dance #music #host #dabanggtourreloaded #entertainment #family #travel.”

Jacqueline Fernandez
(Photo: Jacqueline Fernandez/ Instagram)

Jacqueline Fernandez also shared a click and wrote, “Dubai hope you ready for this!! #dabanggtourreloaded ❤️❤️❤️ #showtime.”

Sonakshi Sinha
(Photo: Sonakshi Sinha/ Instagram)

“For the #Dabanggtourreloaded pressconference!,” Sonakshi Sinha wrote sharing these photos on her social media account.

Daisy Shah
(Photo: Daisy Shah/ Instagram)

Daisy Shah posted this photo and wrote, “The stage is set. Dubai!!! U ready for tonight? #dabanggreloaded.”

akshay kumar
(Photo: Akshay Kumar/ Instagram)

Sharing the photos, Akshay Kumar wrote, “Hello Ahmedabad, team #Kesari has dropped in for a quick hello 🙋🏻‍♂️🙋🏻‍♀️ @parineetichopra.”

karan johar
(Photo: Karan Johar/ Instagram)

Sharing this picture, Karan Johar wrote, “For the #KESARI song launch event today !! #terimittimein styled by @nikitajaisinghani #camolove #moodsforkesari.”

Ishaan Khatter
(Photo: Ishaan Khatter/ Instagram)

Ishaan Khatter shared this photo with the caption, “Rozaana hungama.”

Mouni Roy
(Photo: Mouni Roy/ Instagram)

Mouni Roy also shared some clicks on her social media accounts.

esha deol
(Photo: Esha Deol / Instagram)

Esha Deol posted this picture on her Instagram account wishing a happy birthday to Abhay Deol.

hema malini
(Photo: Esha Deol/ Instagram)

“Both my beauties,” Esha Deol wrote sharing pictures of her mother Hema Malini and sister Ahana Deol.

Advertising
Bhumi Pednekar
(Photo: Bhumi Pednekar/ Instagram)

Bhumi Pednekar shared another still from Saand Ki Aankh sets.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Have you seen these videos of Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan?
2 Parineeti Chopra: I didn't think of my screen time in Kesari
3 PM Narendra Modi biopic gets a release date