Have you seen these photos of Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan and Mouni Roy?

From Alia Bhatt’s birthday bash click to photos of stars getting ready for the Dabangg concert in Dubai, scroll to see all the latest celebrity social media photos.

Advertising

Gauri Khan shared this click and wrote, “A huddle with Chris Martin ❤.. @aliaabhatt @_aamirkhan #RanbirKapoor @coldplay @iamsrk @natasha.poonawalla.”

Karan Johar shared this still of Sonakshi Sinha from Kalank and wrote, “She holds a world of emotions in her eyes. Meet #Satya in cinemas on 17th April. #Kalank @aslisona.”

Here is Sunny Leone’s latest click.

Advertising

“Hmmmm….. do I really need to say hi or can I get away with saying I just didn’t see you ????? #thatmoment #awkward #passingthoughts,” Kajol wrote with the click.

“Dubai, Aa gaye aapke sheher me. Swagat nahi karoge? #DabanggTour,” Salman Khan wrote with the photo.

Maniesh Paul shared this selfie and wrote, “And we are ready to perform for dubai!!!tonite!!!LIVE!!! @beingsalmankhan @katrinakaif @aslisona @shahdaisy @gururandhawa @aaysharma @jacquelinef143 #mp #show #super #bollywood #dabanggreloaded #dubai #dance #music #host #dabanggtourreloaded #entertainment #family #travel.”

Jacqueline Fernandez also shared a click and wrote, “Dubai hope you ready for this!! #dabanggtourreloaded ❤️❤️❤️ #showtime.”

“For the #Dabanggtourreloaded pressconference!,” Sonakshi Sinha wrote sharing these photos on her social media account.

Daisy Shah posted this photo and wrote, “The stage is set. Dubai!!! U ready for tonight? #dabanggreloaded.”

Sharing the photos, Akshay Kumar wrote, “Hello Ahmedabad, team #Kesari has dropped in for a quick hello 🙋🏻‍♂️🙋🏻‍♀️ @parineetichopra.”

Sharing this picture, Karan Johar wrote, “For the #KESARI song launch event today !! #terimittimein styled by @nikitajaisinghani #camolove #moodsforkesari.”

Ishaan Khatter shared this photo with the caption, “Rozaana hungama.”

Mouni Roy also shared some clicks on her social media accounts.

Esha Deol posted this picture on her Instagram account wishing a happy birthday to Abhay Deol.

“Both my beauties,” Esha Deol wrote sharing pictures of her mother Hema Malini and sister Ahana Deol.

Advertising

Bhumi Pednekar shared another still from Saand Ki Aankh sets.