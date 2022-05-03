Worried Alia Bhatt runs with luggage trolley at Delhi airport. Hundreds of cameras capture moment

Alia Bhatt seems to be throwing in all her energy into work, quite literally. The Bollywood star, who recently tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor, returned to the shooting of her upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani days after her wedding. And in the latest piece of news, she was spotted filming a sequence at the Delhi International Airport’s Terminal 3 on Sunday.

In several pictures and videos that have surfaced online, one can see a seemingly tense Alia shooting for a dramatic scene. Dressed in black, Alia is running with her luggage trolly. In one of the videos, we can also see director Karan Johar in action. The filming surely left travellers surprised who were least expecting to see Alia and Karan at the IGI Airport. Many fans and airport staff captured the moment on their mobile phones too.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also stars Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. Karan Johar recently announced the release date of his next big directorial by sharing a photo with Alia and Ranveer.

A new set of BTS photos from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani were shared by actor Churni Ganguly on her Instagram last month. The clicks revealed that the team is having a gala time at the shoot.

Alia Bhatt got hitched to long-time beau Ranbir Kapoor on April 14. The two actors resumed work on their respective movies days after. While Alia got on with the ongoing schedule of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Ranbir kicked off the filming of Animal in Himachal Pradesh. The real life couple will appear in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra later this year.