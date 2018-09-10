Follow Us:
Monday, September 10, 2018
Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category Sponsored

Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have no worries on the sets of Brahmastra

Alia Bhatt on Monday shared a candid picture of herself, Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji from the sets of their upcoming film Brahmastra.

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru | Published: September 10, 2018 2:28:53 pm
Alia Bhatt rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor Ayan Mukherji Brahmastra The way Alia Bhatt is looking at rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor just cannot be ignored.
Related News

Rumoured couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be sharing screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra. Alia on Monday shared a candid picture of herself, Ranbir and Ayan on the sets of the film.

Sharing the photo, Alia wrote, “It means no worries, for the rest of your dayssss…hakuna matata.” The way Alia is looking at Ranbir just cannot be ignored. Ranbir and Ayan are also holding birthday balloons.

After a short break, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently returned to Bulgaria to shoot the remaining portions of fantasy drama Brahmastra. The two actors also had special visitors on the sets of their film last week.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor host President Ram Nath Kovind on the sets of Brahmastra in Bulgaria

The President of India Ram Nath Kovind and the President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev visited the sets of the Ayan Mukerji directorial. The two dignitaries talked about cinema and culture on the sets of the film.

Alia Bhatt rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor Ayan Mukherji Brahmastra Alia Bhatt’s picture with rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and Brahmastra director Ayan Mukherji.

After Brahmastra, Alia will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Kalank and Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy along with Ranveer Singh. Ranbir, on the other hand, will play a dacoit in Yash Raj Films’ Shamshera.

Must Watch

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Sec 377 profiles: Diversity is in nature. Why can’t we accept it in humans?
Watch Now
Sec 377 profiles: Diversity is in nature. Why can’t we accept it in humans?
Buzzing Now
Advertisement