Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have no worries on the sets of Brahmastra

Rumoured couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be sharing screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra. Alia on Monday shared a candid picture of herself, Ranbir and Ayan on the sets of the film.

Sharing the photo, Alia wrote, “It means no worries, for the rest of your dayssss…hakuna matata.” The way Alia is looking at Ranbir just cannot be ignored. Ranbir and Ayan are also holding birthday balloons.

After a short break, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently returned to Bulgaria to shoot the remaining portions of fantasy drama Brahmastra. The two actors also had special visitors on the sets of their film last week.

The President of India Ram Nath Kovind and the President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev visited the sets of the Ayan Mukerji directorial. The two dignitaries talked about cinema and culture on the sets of the film.

After Brahmastra, Alia will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Kalank and Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy along with Ranveer Singh. Ranbir, on the other hand, will play a dacoit in Yash Raj Films’ Shamshera.

