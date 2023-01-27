Alia Bhatt reviews Pathaan, says ‘love always wins’ as Shah Rukh Khan’s film breaks box office records worldwide

While Kangana Ranaut rants about Pathaan having been embraced ‘openly and shamelessly’ as a beacon of left-wing resistance, her sworn enemy Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to praise the film and message that it carries. Sharing a poster of the film, Alia wrote in a story, “Because love always wins.” She added a heart emoji, and continued, “What a blast.”

Alia tagged the film’s lead cast Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and the production house YRF. Alia and Shah Rukh have worked together on the film Dear Zindagi, and collaborated behind-the-scenes on last year’s Darlings. In their social media interactions, Shah Rukh fondly refers to her as ‘little one’. Several other film industry personalities have also been praising Pathaan’s resounding success, which is being viewed as a response to the harassment Shah Rukh Khan was made to suffer last year, when his son Aryan was arrested and jailed on drug-related charges. Anurag Kashyap said that Shah Rukh has never looked so good on screen, and Ayushmann Khurrana said that Pathaan’s success feels like a personal victory. Karan Johar wrote in an Instagram post that the film had shut down the boycott brigade that had targeted it in the weeks leading up to release.

Kangana has been engaging in a one-sided war of words against Alia for years. Last year, she predicted that Alia’s big-budget period drama Gangubai Kathiawadi would lose money, but it didn’t. She then launched an attack against the film Brahmastra, and claimed that producer Karan Johar was fudging budget figures. Brahmastra featured Alia in a supporting role. Reacting Pathaan’s success, she shared a series of tweets on Friday. A part of her Twitter thread read, “All those who are claiming Pathan is triumph of love over hate, I agree but whose love over whose hate? Let’s be precise, whose is buying tickets and making it a success? Yes it is India’s love and inclusiveness where eighty percent Hindus lives and yet a film called Pathan which shows our enemy nation Pakistan and ISIS in good light is running successfully, it is this spirit of India beyond hate and judgements that makes it Mahan… it is the love of India that has triumphed hate and petty politics of enemies…”

Pathaan has been breaking box office records after debuting in theatres across the world on Friday. The film has reportedly grossed Rs 235 crore at the global box office in two days of release. It also delivered the biggest opening day ever for a Bollywood movie, and then improved on that number on day two.