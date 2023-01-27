scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 27, 2023
Advertisement

Alia Bhatt reviews Pathaan, says ‘love always wins’ as Shah Rukh Khan’s film breaks box office records worldwide

Alia Bhatt took to social media to praise Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, and the message it is imparting in society.

shah rukh khan alia bhatt dear zindagiShah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt in a still from Dear Zindagi.
Listen to this article
Alia Bhatt reviews Pathaan, says ‘love always wins’ as Shah Rukh Khan’s film breaks box office records worldwide
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

While Kangana Ranaut rants about Pathaan having been embraced ‘openly and shamelessly’ as a beacon of left-wing resistance, her sworn enemy Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to praise the film and message that it carries. Sharing a poster of the film, Alia wrote in a story, “Because love always wins.” She added a heart emoji, and continued, “What a blast.”

Alia tagged the film’s lead cast Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and the production house YRF. Alia and Shah Rukh have worked together on the film Dear Zindagi, and collaborated behind-the-scenes on last year’s Darlings. In their social media interactions, Shah Rukh fondly refers to her as ‘little one’.  Several other film industry personalities have also been praising Pathaan’s resounding success, which is being viewed as a response to the harassment Shah Rukh Khan was made to suffer last year, when his son Aryan was arrested and jailed on drug-related charges. Anurag Kashyap said that Shah Rukh has never looked so good on screen, and Ayushmann Khurrana said that Pathaan’s success feels like a personal victory. Karan Johar wrote in an Instagram post that the film had shut down the boycott brigade that had targeted it in the weeks leading up to release.

Alia Bhatt praised Pathaan.
Also read |Pathaan box office collection day 2: Shah Rukh Khan’s film posts historic numbers on Republic Day, soars past Rs 130 crore in two days

Kangana has been engaging in a one-sided war of words against Alia for years. Last year, she predicted that Alia’s big-budget period drama Gangubai Kathiawadi would lose money, but it didn’t. She then launched an attack against the film Brahmastra, and claimed that producer Karan Johar was fudging budget figures. Brahmastra featured Alia in a supporting role. Reacting Pathaan’s success, she shared a series of tweets on Friday. A part of her Twitter thread read, “All those who are claiming Pathan is triumph of love over hate, I agree but whose love over whose hate? Let’s be precise, whose is buying tickets and making it a success? Yes it is India’s love and inclusiveness where eighty percent Hindus lives and yet a film called Pathan which shows our enemy nation Pakistan and ISIS in good light is running successfully, it is this spirit of India beyond hate and judgements that makes it Mahan… it is the love of India that has triumphed hate and petty politics of enemies…”

Pathaan has been breaking box office records after debuting in theatres across the world on Friday. The film has reportedly grossed Rs 235 crore at the global box office in two days of release. It also delivered the biggest opening day ever for a Bollywood movie, and then improved on that number on day two.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Replacing addresses with three words… the world of What3words
Replacing addresses with three words… the world of What3words
Delhi Confidential: Pro-public on Republic Day
Delhi Confidential: Pro-public on Republic Day
Meet the woman who found name missing from voter list in UP — and took th...
Meet the woman who found name missing from voter list in UP — and took th...
At DGP meet, officers flag Islamist, Hindutva outfits in radicalisation
At DGP meet, officers flag Islamist, Hindutva outfits in radicalisation

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-01-2023 at 13:34 IST
Next Story

Annoyed Ranbir Kapoor tosses away fan’s phone after a selfie, netizens suspect it is an ad. Watch

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon
Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close