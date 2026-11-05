Alia Bhatt reviews Ramayana, drops rare set photos of Ranbir Kapoor with Raha

Alia shared adorable photos of Ranbir with daughter Raha from the sets of Ramayana and lauded her husband’s performance in the mythological magnum opus.
Taking to Instagram, Alia Bhatt wrote, “You poured everything into this one and somehow still had all of it left for her. So proud of you, Ranbir, and of every single person who brought their heart and soul to this incredible experience at the movies. Some stories are bigger than all of us & Ramayana is one of them.”
Also Read: Ramayana Part 1 Movie Review: Ranbir Kapoor-Yash conjure up the perfect epic for this Kalyuga
Reacting to Alia’s post, an internet user commented, “Born into a legacy, but creating a legacy of his own!” Another user wrote, “So proud of you all as a family, and Ranbir’s hard work paid off…stay blessed, love and light.” A third user said, “The most beautiful thing about this picture is the love that exists beyond the cameras.”
Ranbir Kapoor on playing Lord Ram in Ramayana
Recently, Ranbir Kapoor spoke to BBC Asian Network about playing Lord Rama in the Nitesh Tiwari directorial. Sharing how he stuck to the script for this one, Ranbir said, “If I’m playing a character like in Animal or Brahmastra, there’s a certain amount of creative freedom. But here, the text was written thousands of years ago, so you try to stick to it. You have to drown out those inner voices of fear. Thoughts about whether you are going to please one community or another can creep into your work. You have to believe in the story, have devotion towards it, and then keep your performance simple.”
The actor also spoke about the tendency to become overly conscious when playing a god. “When you know you are playing God, there is a certain way you are expected to perform. You become conscious of how you look, how you walk, and how you carry yourself. Suddenly, you can start taking yourself too seriously.” Ranbir also spoke about feeling overwhelmed with self-doubt and said, “I was filled with fear. I wondered whether I was too old for the role and whether I would be able to do justice to it. I had so many insecurities and questions about myself. But the opportunity was right in front of me, and I knew it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I was also very aware of the kind of reactions it would invite.”
About Ramayana Part 1
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, Ramayana Part 1 features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Anupam Kher as Jatayu, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Arun Govil as King Dashrath, and Rakulpreet as Surpanakha.
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The two-part Ramayana franchise has been mounted on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore. The second instalment, initially slated for 2027, is now scheduled to release in 2028.