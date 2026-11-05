Alia Bhatt reviews Ramayana, drops rare set photos of Ranbir Kapoor with Raha

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana Part 1 released in theatres on Thursday to a positive response. Amid the favourable reviews, Ranbir’s wife, actor Alia Bhatt, has also shared her thoughts on the film.

Alia shared adorable photos of Ranbir with daughter Raha from the sets of Ramayana and lauded her husband’s performance in the mythological magnum opus.

Alia Bhatt reviews Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana

Taking to Instagram, Alia Bhatt wrote, “You poured everything into this one and somehow still had all of it left for her. So proud of you, Ranbir, and of every single person who brought their heart and soul to this incredible experience at the movies. Some stories are bigger than all of us & Ramayana is one of them.”